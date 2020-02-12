We’ll cover: 1. What is drop shipping 2. Why businesses use drop shippers 3. How drop shipping works 4. How drop shipping is taxed 5. Where tax automation can help

Drop shipping explained: What it is and why businesses use it

Simply put, drop shipping is a fulfillment process in which sellers send orders to customers directly from a manufacturer or distributor, rather than keeping stock on hand. Drop shipping has quite a few benefits for retailers, including the seller’s ability to: Eliminate the cost of maintaining giant warehouses

Improve cash flow by not investing capital in inventory

Reduce the risk of amassing unsold inventory But drop shipping can also complicate the already confusing area of sales tax compliance. Who owes what to whom can seem even more nebulous when transactions create indirect relationships between retailers, suppliers, and customers.

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR Drop shipping 101 Learn about the basics of drop shipping, different drop shipping scenarios, and how Avalara can help. Watch the webinar

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR Drop shipping 101 Learn about the basics of drop shipping, different drop shipping scenarios, and how Avalara can help. Watch the webinar

Fill out the form for your infographic Download a printer‐friendly infographic to learn how drop shipping impacts your sales tax and what it means for both sellers and suppliers.

Fill out the form for your infographic Download a printer-friendly infographic to learn how drop shipping impacts your sales tax and what it means for both sellers and suppliers. Form title

How does drop shipping work?

In a typical online purchase, there’s a buyer and a seller. A customer buys something and a retailer sends them the purchase from the store or warehouse, depending on their business model. With drop shipping, there are three roles, with two purchases: Role 1: The customer From the customer’s perspective, the experience is essentially the same as the purchase outlined above. Customers browse a catalog or site, choose their goods, and pay the seller, including all applicable taxes. This is purchase #1. Role 2: The retailer The retailer receives the order request and payment from the customer. For any items not available on hand, the retailer places an order with the supplier. This is purchase #2. Role 3: The supplier The supplier receives the order and payment from the retailer. But rather than sending the goods to the retailer to pass on to the customer, the supplier ships the order directly to the end customer.

How is drop shipping taxed?

Sales tax must still be remitted on drop shipping sales, but it isn’t typically collected at every stage of the transaction. In most cases: The customer pays sales tax to the seller The seller remits the tax to the state and provides a resale exemption certificate to the supplier The supplier maintains the certificate as proof of a valid exemption But as with all things sales tax, there are different liability scenarios. Sometimes the supplier is responsible for sales tax or the customer is on the hook for use tax. The correct scenario for any transaction depends on multiple factors, including the locations of all three parties, the taxability of the goods, and where the seller and supplier have nexus, or an obligation to collect sales tax. We highly recommend discussing your specific tax obligations with your tax professional.

Sales tax exemption certificates and drop shipping

With all taxable sales, sellers are required to collect sales tax, an exemption certificate, or a resale certificate. With the nature of how drop shipping functions, it’s almost guaranteed one party is functioning as a reseller. For instance, a retailer who purchases goods to be delivered to the customer is the reseller. They’ve already collected the tax on the purchase price, and would not owe additional tax to the supplier. However, the retailer must provide the supplier with a valid resale certificate in lieu of tax. If a supplier doesn’t have proof of the exemption, they’ll be out of sales tax compliance. The same holds true for any qualified purchases by tax-exempt groups. A valid certificate is required to verify the purchaser’s status, and maintained in case there’s an audit.

Sales tax compliance solutions for drop shipping