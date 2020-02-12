Drop shipping solves a lot of retail problems. Chief among them: Sellers don’t have to maintain giant warehouses and manufacturers don’t have to manage retail outlets.

Unfortunately, it can also complicate the already confusing area of sales tax compliance. Who owes what to whom can seem even more nebulous when transactions create indirect relationships between sellers, suppliers, and customers.



But before we get into all that, let’s start with some of the basics when it comes to drop shipping.