5 steps to managing sales tax compliance for exempt sellers

Managing and properly documenting exempt sales — including sales for resale — isn’t easy. But getting it right is crucial for success. As your business grows and evolves, your sales tax obligations may change, including how you manage exempt sales and exemption certificates. If you don’t have a comprehensive plan in place, selling exempt products or services can compound compliance challenges and tax liability. In the event of an audit, you must prove that all your qualified exempt sales are backed up by the right documentation. Failure to do so can result in costly fines and interest payments.



If this all sounds daunting, you’re in the right place. To help you get a handle on how you can properly manage tax compliance for exempt sales, we’ve distilled the process into five steps to help your business stay compliant at every stage of the process. Following each step, you’ll find links to relevant resources where you can learn more.