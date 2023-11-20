Tax changes taking effect December 1, 2023

The start of a month typically brings some number of tax-related changes. Some of the standouts for December 2023 are described below.

New York state sales tax doesn’t apply to retail sales of residential energy sources and services, but local sales tax does apply in many jurisdictions, including Erie County.

At least, it typically does. From December 1, 2023, through February 29, 2024, retail sales of residential energy sources and services are exempt from local sales and use tax in Erie County, New York.

Lackawanna School District, which is in Erie County, will continue to tax retail sales of residential electricity, gas, propane (100 pounds or more), and steam, as well as electric, gas, and steam services. The tax rate on residential energy sources and services in the Erie County Lackawanna School District is 3%.

The temporary exemption for residential energy sources and services doesn’t apply to retail sales of nonresidential energy sources and services, which are generally subject to both state and local sales taxes in New York.