OTA license and registration requirements: What you need to know

Do I need a license as an OTA?

Yes. To run your online travel business, you will need to obtain a business license in the state you operate in. Several states, like New York or Illinois, have travel licensing requirements for businesses based within their borders. So, it’s important to check with local laws and regulations for your home state.



Do OTAs need to register for sales tax?

In a word: Probably. All states with sales tax now have marketplace facilitator laws, and because online travel agencies are marketplace platforms, they are subject to these regulations. That said, each state has its own rules for establishing nexus. You aren’t required to register until you reach the threshold for each state, so your actual registrations will largely depend on: The place where your business is based

The location of the property listings

The number of transactions and/or sales you have in each state Keep in mind, there are additional ways to establish nexus with a state.

Beyond nexus laws, specific tax obligations also vary from state to state. Some states exempt OTAs from tax obligations on the total sale amount, but still require them to collect taxes on the markup. And where lodging taxes are often assessed at local levels, you’ll need to register with those jurisdictions.

Where do I get my license or register my OTA?

Unfortunately, there’s no one location to apply for all your licenses or register with every jurisdiction. You're responsible for applying for licenses and registering your business with each state and local jurisdiction as required for your business.

While this may be relatively straightforward if your site only features listings in the state you’re based in, it gets a lot more complicated once your listings extend across state lines. If you have a number of listings in multiple locations, it may be worth considering licensing and registration software.

Simplify compliance with help from Avalara