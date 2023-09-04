The business world today is a lot more transparent than it used to be — in all kinds of industries and in nearly every aspect of operations. It’s no longer taboo to discuss salaries, most companies are upfront about the data they gather on you, and many businesses are willing to share far more details about their products than you’d expect: For example, that brewery you love might give you the recipe for your favorite beer so you can try brewing a batch of your own. (Good luck getting your hands on KFC’s secret herbs-and-spices blend, though. Some things never change.)

This trend toward transparency has increased customer expectations, however, and it’s particularly important when it comes to billing. If you aren’t crystal clear about fees, taxes, and other charges, you’re not just giving customers something to complain about — you’re giving them a reason to leave. And if it’s really bad, you’ll go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Take the woman in Georgia who ordered three cases of toilet paper from Amazon. She probably thought she was getting a good deal until a surprise shipping charge appeared — one that tacked on an extra $7,455. Her saga ended up becoming national news. A little bit of bad PR might not be a big deal for one of the biggest companies in the world, but what would that publicity do to your business?

Another great example (or bad example, depending on how you look at it) are the so-called “junk fees” that some businesses charge. The term is often used for resort fees or destination fees at hotels, which many travelers find frustrating — especially when the added fees feel sneaky or egregious. One man who stayed at a hotel in Washington, D.C., found himself fighting back against a $20 “Daily Mandatory Destination Charge,” which he felt was an underhanded attempt by the hotel to frame its own fee as a required tax. He avoided the charge, but it took some work.

Transparency could have helped prevent those bad experiences: Even if a customer doesn’t like a fee, understanding it (or at least feeling like the business was upfront about it) can take some of the sting away.