Florida property tax guide

Owning and managing a property or business can be demanding and time-consuming. It often requires long hours of multitasking and making decisions as well as many unexpected challenges. Understanding the nuances of Florida property tax deadlines and policies can be one of the most challenging of them all.

Though you can’t control how the Florida Department of Revenue determines tax rules, you can reduce the risk of noncompliance by staying up to date on the various rule changes and deadlines. Doing so can keep you ahead of the game in knowing if and where you owe, and when you need to pay.