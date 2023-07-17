Florida property tax guide

Carl Hoemke Carl Hoemke Jul 17, 2023

Owning and managing a property or business can be demanding and time-consuming. It often requires long hours of multitasking and making decisions as well as many unexpected challenges. Understanding the nuances of Florida property tax deadlines and policies can be one of the most challenging of them all.

Though you can’t control how the Florida Department of Revenue determines tax rules, you can reduce the risk of noncompliance by staying up to date on the various rule changes and deadlines. Doing so can keep you ahead of the game in knowing if and where you owe, and when you need to pay. 

Why is property tax compliance important?

Aside from it being your legal responsibility to pay property tax in Florida, failure to do so can significantly impact your business. Even late payments or underpayments can result in negative outcomes for your business. Here are just a few of the potential consequences:

  • Government tax liens or foreclosures

  • Financial penalties and accumulated interest charges

  • Audits or investigations by tax authorities 

  • Damage to your reputation in the community

It’s essential to make timely, informed decisions about your business and keep your Florida tax obligations in check.

Which types of businesses should be concerned about property tax compliance?

Companies of all sizes may face new tax obligations when they acquire other companies, make sales or obtain property in new jurisdictions, or purchase major assets.

It’s important to note that property tax generally falls into two distinct categories: real and personal.  

Real property taxes:

  • Include land, plus the buildings and fixtures permanently attached to it

  • Are assessed on agricultural, commercial, industrial, residential, and utility property

  • Apply in all 50 states

Personal property taxes

  • Include movable items such as machinery, fixtures, and other equipment — property not permanently affixed to land 

  • Are assessed only on property used in business

  • Apply in 43 states

Why is property tax compliance so complex?

Tracking and managing property tax compliance is challenging due to changing laws, due dates, rates, and filing requirements. In Florida the process often involves handling numerous paper-based documents, creating a complex and burdensome task for property owners.

Here’s a quick look at various Florida property tax deadlines:

Personal property

Is personal property taxable?Assessment date for personal propertyAppeal deadline for personal propertyPayment deadline for personal propertyReturn filing deadline for personal property
YesJanuary 130 days after value noticeMarch 31; discounts apply if paid earlierApril 1

 

Real property

Is real property taxable?Assessment date for real propertyAppeal deadline for real propertyPayment deadline for real property
YesJanuary 125 days after value noticeMarch 31; discounts apply if paid earlier

Simplify Florida property tax management

Avalara Property Tax simplifies property tax management across the United States by capturing and validating key data points from over 20,000 assessing and collecting jurisdictions automatically. That means you can skip looking up due dates, mailing addresses, and depreciation tables and spend your time on more valuable tasks, like reducing your organization’s tax liability or growing your business.

Learn more about how Avalara Property Tax can help your business.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Florida Property Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Carl Hoemke
Carl Hoemke Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jul 14, 2023
Puerto Rico 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday
Jul 12, 2023
Can a sales tax exemption hinge on intention? Wacky Tax Wednesday
Jul 10, 2023
What is the sales tax deduction? How much sales tax can I deduct?
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.