Florida property tax guide
Owning and managing a property or business can be demanding and time-consuming. It often requires long hours of multitasking and making decisions as well as many unexpected challenges. Understanding the nuances of Florida property tax deadlines and policies can be one of the most challenging of them all.
Though you can’t control how the Florida Department of Revenue determines tax rules, you can reduce the risk of noncompliance by staying up to date on the various rule changes and deadlines. Doing so can keep you ahead of the game in knowing if and where you owe, and when you need to pay.
Why is property tax compliance important?
Aside from it being your legal responsibility to pay property tax in Florida, failure to do so can significantly impact your business. Even late payments or underpayments can result in negative outcomes for your business. Here are just a few of the potential consequences:
Government tax liens or foreclosures
Financial penalties and accumulated interest charges
Audits or investigations by tax authorities
Damage to your reputation in the community
It’s essential to make timely, informed decisions about your business and keep your Florida tax obligations in check.
Which types of businesses should be concerned about property tax compliance?
Companies of all sizes may face new tax obligations when they acquire other companies, make sales or obtain property in new jurisdictions, or purchase major assets.
It’s important to note that property tax generally falls into two distinct categories: real and personal.
Include land, plus the buildings and fixtures permanently attached to it
Are assessed on agricultural, commercial, industrial, residential, and utility property
Apply in all 50 states
Include movable items such as machinery, fixtures, and other equipment — property not permanently affixed to land
Are assessed only on property used in business
Apply in 43 states
Why is property tax compliance so complex?
Tracking and managing property tax compliance is challenging due to changing laws, due dates, rates, and filing requirements. In Florida the process often involves handling numerous paper-based documents, creating a complex and burdensome task for property owners.
Here’s a quick look at various Florida property tax deadlines:
Personal property
|Is personal property taxable?
|Assessment date for personal property
|Appeal deadline for personal property
|Payment deadline for personal property
|Return filing deadline for personal property
|Yes
|January 1
|30 days after value notice
|March 31; discounts apply if paid earlier
|April 1
Real property
|Is real property taxable?
|Assessment date for real property
|Appeal deadline for real property
|Payment deadline for real property
|Yes
|January 1
|25 days after value notice
|March 31; discounts apply if paid earlier
Simplify Florida property tax management
Avalara Property Tax simplifies property tax management across the United States by capturing and validating key data points from over 20,000 assessing and collecting jurisdictions automatically. That means you can skip looking up due dates, mailing addresses, and depreciation tables and spend your time on more valuable tasks, like reducing your organization’s tax liability or growing your business.
Learn more about how Avalara Property Tax can help your business.
It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023
Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come
Stay up to date
Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.