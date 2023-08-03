2023 Ohio tax-free weekend is August 4–6

The 2023 Ohio sales tax holiday runs August 4 through 6 and applies to state and local sales taxes. Like most sales tax holidays in July and August, the Ohio tax-free weekend is geared toward families with children. The temporary sales tax exemption applies to the following products if purchased for personal use (items used in trade or business are not tax exempt): Certain clothing priced $75 or less

School instructional materials priced $20 or less

School supplies priced $20 or less Retailers registered in Ohio are required to participate in the tax-free weekend even if based in another state and selling online.

How do time zones affect the Ohio tax-free weekend?

The Ohio sales tax holiday begins at 12:00 a.m. on Friday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. If a seller is located outside of Ohio, in another state or country, the time in effect at the seller’s location governs whether the exemption applies. For instance, if an Ohio consumer were to purchase a $59 dress from a California retailer at 1:00 a.m. ET on August 4, the retailer would need to charge the consumer sales tax because it would be 10:00 p.m. PT on August 3 for the retailer. Yet if the consumer were to wait to purchase the dress at 1:00 a.m. ET on August 7, the retailer would not apply Ohio sales tax to the transaction because it would be 10:00 p.m. PT on August 6 in California.

Do any other states have a sales tax holiday the weekend of August 4?