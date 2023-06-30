In today’s global business landscape, multinational companies face numerous challenges when managing their finances and complying with international tax regulations. One critical aspect that often proves complex is transfer pricing — the pricing of goods, services, and intellectual property within affiliated entities across different countries.

To simplify this process, Avalara is thrilled to introduce its innovative platform: Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports. In this blog post, we’ll explore the significance of transfer pricing and explain how Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports can help multinational companies achieve seamless compliance.