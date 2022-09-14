Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients

Historically, only large accounting firms with an in-house practice or boutique specialists have offered transfer pricing services. As more businesses expand internationally, and grow earlier in their life cycle, client demand for transfer pricing services among midsize and smaller accounting practices is also increasing. Fortunately, new advances in automation are helping to eliminate the need to outsource or create an in-house practice, enabling accountants with globally expanding clients to offer transfer pricing services of their own.

What is transfer pricing?

Transfer pricing is the price an entity charges a related affiliate, subsidiary, or commonly controlled company for goods, services, licenses, or loans. For compliance purposes, the price of these intercompany transactions must be based on the arm’s length principle, which essentially suggests pricing be comparable to the price a company would charge an unrelated party under similar circumstances. Transfer pricing is a common tax planning tool. By allocating more profits to lower tax jurisdictions (both countries and states), or to entities with carryforward losses, intercompany transaction prices can lead to tax savings for a multinational group as a whole.

