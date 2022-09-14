Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients
Historically, only large accounting firms with an in-house practice or boutique specialists have offered transfer pricing services. As more businesses expand internationally, and grow earlier in their life cycle, client demand for transfer pricing services among midsize and smaller accounting practices is also increasing. Fortunately, new advances in automation are helping to eliminate the need to outsource or create an in-house practice, enabling accountants with globally expanding clients to offer transfer pricing services of their own.
What is transfer pricing?
Transfer pricing is the price an entity charges a related affiliate, subsidiary, or commonly controlled company for goods, services, licenses, or loans. For compliance purposes, the price of these intercompany transactions must be based on the arm’s length principle, which essentially suggests pricing be comparable to the price a company would charge an unrelated party under similar circumstances.
Transfer pricing is a common tax planning tool. By allocating more profits to lower tax jurisdictions (both countries and states), or to entities with carryforward losses, intercompany transaction prices can lead to tax savings for a multinational group as a whole.
How to determine the best transfer price
Automating transfer pricing services
Automation allows accounting firms and consulting firms to supplement existing or offer new transfer pricing services, thereby meeting the growing needs of multinational or multistate clients.
Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants simplifies and automates the transfer pricing documentation process, so even nonexperts can do it. It supplies necessary control and visibility while enabling firms with or without transfer pricing capabilities to prepare transfer pricing reports for their clients in three simple steps: data collection, documentation review, and report generation.
Templated reports combine predetermined, fixed benchmarks with a self-guided questionnaire that simplifies and streamlines the workflow. This allows accounting practices to offer growing international clients, including ecommerce sellers, a value-added service that improves client satisfaction and enhances their role as a trusted advisor.
