Automate U.S. and OECD transfer pricing reports

Prepare U.S. and OECD compliant reports without being a transfer pricing expert
Avalara simplifies multinationals’ transfer pricing reports using predetermined fixed benchmarks and automation.
How it works
Identify transaction types
Check if your transaction is covered by Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports and ensure your markup/profit margin fits the relevant benchmark.
Collect and review data
Submit the self-guided questionnaire and download a transfer pricing report (reviewed by Avalara within 48 hours).
Generate documentation
Produce an OECD local file, U.S. penalty protection report, or a short benchmark memo. You can also access a free master file.
Support multinational companies
Prepare your own reports without being a transfer pricing expert.
Streamline your process to lower compliance costs.
Mitigate exposure by automating common, repetitive, low-risk transactions.
Get objective reports using fixed, noncustomizable, and publicly available benchmarks based on market standards.
Expand your accounting firm’s service portfolio
Leverage expertise from Avalara to provide more services without adding headcount.
Meet the needs of international clients with recurring annual revenues.
Use automation to lower the cost of transfer pricing report preparation.
Improve profit margins on lower-risk transfer pricing services.
Refer clients to Avalara Transfer Pricing
Become trusted advisors on value-added services for your clients.
Lower compliance fees for your clients.
Manage a profitable referral-based business line with lower service exposure.
Match competitors’ services and maintain client engagement by offering an economical compliance solution.
Frequently asked questions
Transfer pricing is an accounting practice that represents the price one division in a company charges another division for goods and services provided.
Transfer pricing allows organizations to establish prices for the goods and services exchanged between subsidiaries, affiliates, or commonly controlled companies within a larger enterprise.
Transfer pricing can lead to tax savings for corporations, though tax authorities may contest their claims.
Yes, we have a product designed specifically for accountants. Learn more about Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants.
Multinational companies are required to maintain updated transfer pricing documentation. In recent years, more tax authorities have enacted transfer pricing documentation requirement rules, increased their transfer pricing scrutiny, and are sharing data between tax authorities. Multinational organizations are at increased risk if they do not maintain updated transfer pricing reports.