The global tax compliance cloud for Workday
Assess use tax, calculate sales tax rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from Workday Financial Management
Avalara and Workday do the heavy lifting
Manage use tax compliance
Avalara’s use tax solution helps you avoid complicated spreadsheets and expensive custom solutions to consolidate information across your business departments, locations, and networks.
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 tax jurisdictions in the United States. This helps ensure tax rates are applied more accurately than relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules to apply the appropriate tax rates across thousands of SKUs.
Let Workday do the work of managing exemption certificates
Collect exemption certificates and keep them on file in the cloud. They're easily accessible at the point of sale for future purchases.
Determine the applicable tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax rate is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales
Avalara helps ensure your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.
The products that power compliance in your systems
“The escalation of our Workday Avalara integrated capabilities to support both sales and use tax needs has been tremendous, bringing the speed, automation and scale our mutual customers are looking for.”
— Melissa Dallmeyer, Avalara Strategic Partner Director