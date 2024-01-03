December 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Change is on the way (eventually). The 1099-K reporting threshold was scheduled to drop from $20,000 and 200 transactions to just $600 with no transaction threshold. And then the change was rescheduled. And now it’s delayed again. But you, the keen reader that you are, can be prepared for when the changes do take effect.

So here’s the tea. Two hundred and fifty years ago, rebellious North American colonists dumped 342 crates of British tea into Boston Harbor (no word on how much milk or sugar they dumped in afterward). We commissioned a survey about businesses, tea merchants, and consumers in the U.K. and U.S. to see what has changed. Find out if tea tax tensions have cooled yet.

New Year, new tax changes. It’s our favorite time of the year — Avalara Tax Changes time! The report will be available soon, but you can get a sneak peek at some of the upcoming changes now.



Exemption certificate expiration? Some exemption certificates expire after a year or so and some are valid as long as the information they contain is up to date. How do you know what the rules are in your state?

State + local = tax complexity. If your business sells online, you’ve probably done your fair share of looking up state tax rates online. But many states have local taxes that you need to be aware of.

Sales tax season. A new year can mean new sales tax legislation. From a required sales tax education course for new businesses to a sales tax exemption for state fair entry, see some of the more interesting bills that states are considering.

Managing lodging taxes is no vacation. This article breaks down the complexities of collecting and remitting lodging taxes for your online travel agency (OTA).

Automation nation. We worked with Hanover Research to survey nearly 400 managers, directors, vice presidents, and C-suite executives at companies all over North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe to learn, among other things, how technology is helping their tax and finance departments meet their goals.

Sales tax rates change with the seasons. Most sales tax rate and product taxability changes take effect on the first day of a month or quarter. See what’s new starting January 1, 2024.