How global tax teams are saving time and money with automation

Check engines. Commence countdown. Project “initiate automation” has begun. Many tax and finance departments still handle routine tasks manually, but more and more are automating day-to-day accounting, tax, and finance processes. And guess what? A majority of European and North American business leaders surveyed in June 2023 report being most efficient in areas they’ve automated. The survey was conducted by Hanover Research to find out 1) the top challenges finance and tax departments face today, 2) their future strategic plans and priorities, and 3) how technology is helping them achieve their goals. Among other questions, survey participants were asked: Which finance/tax responsibilities are the most time-consuming?

For about a third of respondents from both sides of the Atlantic, budgeting and forecasting topped the list of “most time-consuming” activities. Financial planning and analysis and financial modeling also eat up a lot of time. There were some interesting location-based discrepancies. Tax management was a “most time-consuming” responsibility for 29% of North American business leaders polled but only 14% of surveyed Europeans. Bookkeeping was also far more likely to be time-consuming for North American respondents (26%) than European respondents (6%). And while 29% of European survey respondents said strategic decision making was time-consuming, only 7% of North Americans surveyed said the same. See what you make of the numbers.

Which of the following finance/tax responsibilities are the most time-consuming activities for your tax/finance teams on a weekly basis? Select up to three. North America Europe Budget and forecasting 32% 30% Financial planning and analysis 38% 21% Financial modeling 24% 32% Tax management 29% 14% Internal audit/SOX compliance 21% 19% Management of organization’s investments 17% 22% Strategic decision making 7% 29% Long-term business strategy 11% 25% Internal risk management 18% 15% Bookkeeping 26% 6% Cash forecasting 16% 11% Reconciliations and variance analysis 14% 12% Mergers and acquisitions 7% 16% Capital management/treasury 8% 11% Reporting 2% 11% Controllership 9% 4% Short-term business strategy 2% 1%

The survey shows many respondents still handle a host of tasks entirely manually or mostly manually. Yet increasingly, they’re finding it pays to automate. Managing payroll, producing financial statements, and managing receivables and payables are the tasks most likely to be automated. This should come as no surprise. It’s been possible to automate payroll services for decades, and automation can reportedly reduce payroll processing costs significantly. Automating the management of accounts payable and accounts receivable can cut down on tedious data entry tasks, improving accuracy while saving companies time and money. Reconciliations, researching and calculating tax rates by jurisdiction, and preparing and filing sales tax returns were more likely to be managed manually, according to the Hanover survey. But a growing number of companies are discovering the benefits of automating these necessary and time-consuming processes. Take Bottomline Technologies, an Avalara customer that provides software-as-a-service solutions for domestic and international payments, cash management, regulatory compliance, and other essential tasks. Before implementing Avalara’s tax compliance suite, Bottomline struggled to keep up with ever-changing sales tax rates at multiple regional and local jurisdiction levels. “The process was very manual and time-consuming,” explains Courtney Sullivan, the company’s tax accountant. “Having to Google an exact address to find all of the applicable tax rates is a big pain, and keeping up with the constant rate changes is very hard to do manually. You’re climbing a mountain that keeps growing.” Back-end compliance tasks can be equally burdensome, especially for companies that do business internationally. “The last thing I want to do is to spend my precious time doing things like booking tax debits and credits in our accounting records,” explains Jason Macatangay, Chief Financial Officer of Threadless, a global ecommerce marketplace and Avalara customer. Macatangay also appreciates the support Avalara provides with international sales tax collection, customs and duties, and the like. “Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties up front is a nice enhancement for that customer set.” This table shows which key tax and finance activities have been automated by the survey respondents, and which are still handled manually.

To what extent are each of the following finance/tax activities automated at your company? Automatic

(all or mostly) Manual

(all or mostly) Managing payroll 41% 26% Producing financial statements 38% 34% Managing receivables and payables 36% 37% Monitoring compliance programs 34% 31% Management reporting and dashboards 30% 43% Management of organization’s investments 17% 22% Stakeholder reporting 28% 44% Implementing financial controls 28% 35% Budgeting and forecasting 25% 29% Reconciliations and variance analysis 23% 30% Preparing and filing sales and use tax returns 22% 46% Researching and calculating tax rates by jurisdiction 20% 36% Risk assessments and management 17% 34% Managing exemption certificates 13% 53% Managing audits 10% 59%

How efficient is your tax/finance department?

If the survey results are to be believed, there’s lots of room to improve the efficiency of tax and finance departments. With few exceptions, no more than a third of respondents (give or take) find their finance/tax departments to be either “very efficient” or “extremely efficient” at any one task. Overall, producing financial statements, managing payroll, and managing receivables and payables lead the efficiency game. Monitoring compliance programs also comes in strong. Far fewer respondents identified “managing exemption certificates” as a task “very” or “extremely” efficiently handled by finance and tax teams. Hanover points out some interesting geographical discrepancies in the full report. It notes that more North American respondents (87%) than European respondents (61%) described their tax and finance departments as very or extremely efficient at producing financial statements. Yet far fewer North American (37%) than European (60%) respondents think their tax/finance teams are handling exemption certificates efficiently. Check out these survey results for a more granular view of responses from all geographic areas.

How efficient is your finance/tax department in handling the following activities? Very efficient Extremely efficient Producing financial statements 38% 35% Managing payroll 36% 33% Managing receivables and payables 39% 33% Implementing financial controls 39% 25% Budgeting and forecasting 38% 26% Monitoring compliance programs 35% 35% Preparing and filing sales and use tax returns 25% 23% Risk assessments and management 36% 23% Reconciliations and variance analysis 36% 18% Managing audits 33% 21% Researching and calculating tax rates by jurisdiction 33% 20% Management reporting and dashboards 30% 22% Stakeholder reporting 29% 20% Managing exemption certificates 34% 15%

