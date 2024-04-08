Arizona restricts local TPT audits

Municipal transaction privilege tax audits in Arizona could soon become fewer and farther between, thanks to the enactment of House Bill 2380 on March 29, 2024. The law allows the Arizona Department of Revenue to deny municipality audit requests for taxpayers engaged in business in multiple jurisdictions in the state. It also prevents a local jurisdiction from auditing a business for transaction privilege tax (TPT) when the business operates in another city or town in Arizona.

Some context is in order.

Currently there must be an intergovernmental contract or agreement between the Arizona Department of Revenue and each city or town that allows the state taxing authority to collect and administer local TPT and affiliated excise taxes. Existing law also requires the director of the department to establish a unified audit committee with cities and towns, to coordinate and inform audit functions.

You’d think that would prevent a business from being audited by more than one jurisdiction in the state at a time, but apparently there was a need for more clarity. “It must be that the original agreement didn’t create an ironclad way for the Arizona Department of Revenue to reject local audits,” explains Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “The language of HB 2380 is very clear that it’s the department’s right to deny local audit requests. The earlier agreement just spells out the criteria.”

HB 2380 specifically authorizes the Arizona Department of Revenue to deny a city or town’s request to audit a taxpayer engaged in business in more than one city or town in the Grand Canyon State. Additionally, it requires the department’s unified audit committee to establish and publish uniform audit guidelines.

Note that HB 2380 does not actually prohibit municipalities from ever auditing businesses operating in multiple locations in the state. It simply gives the department the authority to prevent a local audit from occurring. The bill’s documentation explains that HB 2380 “prevents a city or town from conducting an audit on a taxpayer that is engaged in business in more than one city or town if the DOR denies the request” (emphasis added).

HB 2380 will take effect 91 days after Arizona’s legislative session concludes on April 20, 2024.