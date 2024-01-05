Property tax bills: 2024 due dates

Keeping track of all the different elements of property tax can be a full-time job. For example, there are different types of property taxes, the amount owed relies on a valuation by a tax assessor, and due dates and policies vary by jurisdiction.

Property tax bills can be particularly challenging. Depending on the jurisdiction, bills can be sent in a variety of formats, including:

One bill per return

Many bills based on accounts within a single jurisdiction

Multiple billing jurisdictions associated with a single return

Seasonal, estimated, or the precise amount due

When you receive your tax bills, you’re responsible for verifying whether you’ve received all bills from every relevant jurisdiction (county, city, etc.), and that the information on each bill is correct.

You’re also responsible for paying by the due date, regardless of unforeseen circumstances — even if the tax bill is sent to the wrong location, gets lost in the mail, etc. Tracking down bills can be a pain, but it’s a burden most tax teams know all too well.

In this post, we’ll look at: