Property tax bills: 2024 due dates

Dawn Moser Jan 5, 2024

Keeping track of all the different elements of property tax can be a full-time job. For example, there are different types of property taxes, the amount owed relies on a valuation by a tax assessor, and due dates and policies vary by jurisdiction.

Property tax bills can be particularly challenging. Depending on the jurisdiction, bills can be sent in a variety of formats, including:

  • One bill per return
  • Many bills based on accounts within a single jurisdiction
  • Multiple billing jurisdictions associated with a single return
  • Seasonal, estimated, or the precise amount due 

When you receive your tax bills, you’re responsible for verifying whether you’ve received all bills from every relevant jurisdiction (county, city, etc.), and that the information on each bill is correct.

You’re also responsible for paying by the due date, regardless of unforeseen circumstances — even if the tax bill is sent to the wrong location, gets lost in the mail, etc. Tracking down bills can be a pain, but it’s a burden most tax teams know all too well.

In this post, we’ll look at:

2024 property tax bill due dates

There are two types of property (and therefore two types of property tax) businesses need to be familiar with:

Real property tax

  • Includes land, plus the buildings and fixtures permanently attached to it
  • Is assessed on agricultural, commercial, industrial, residential, and utility property
  • Applies in all 50 states

Personal property tax

  • Includes items such as machinery, fixtures, and other equipment not permanently affixed to land 
  • Is assessed only on property used for the business
  • Applies in most states, but others are exempt

Payment due dates for each vary from state to state. Keep this table handy for 2024, especially if you own property in multiple jurisdictions.

State

Real property tax payment due date

Personal property tax payment due date

Alabama

December 31

December 31

Alaska

Various dates in July–November

Various dates in October–December

Arizona

Full payment on December 31; installments on April 30 and October 31

Full payment on December 31; installments on April 30 and October 31

Arkansas

October 15

October 15

California

Installments on April 10 December 10

August 31

Colorado

Full payment on April 30; installments on February 28 and June 15

Full payment on April 30; installments on February 28 and June 15

Connecticut

Installments on February 1 and August 1

Installments on February 1 and August 1

Delaware

September 30

Exempt

District of Columbia

Installments on March 31 and September 15

July 31

Florida

March 31

March 31

Georgia

Various dates in May–December

Various dates in May–December

Hawaii

Installments on February 20 and August 20

Exempt

Idaho

Installments on June 20 and December 20

Installments on June 20 and December 20

Illinois

Various dates in June–September

Exempt

Indiana

Installments on May 10 and November 10

Installments on May 10 and November 10

Iowa

Installments on March 31 and September 30

Exempt

Kansas

Installments on May 10 and December 20

Installments on May 10 and December 20

Kentucky

December 31

Various dates throughout the year

Louisiana

December 31

December 31

Maine

Various dates in August and September

Various dates in August–November

Maryland

September 30

Various dates throughout the year

Massachusetts

Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1

Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1

Michigan

Various dates, typically in September and February

Various dates, typically in September and February

Minnesota

Installments on May 15 and October 15

Exempt

Mississippi

February 1

February 1

Missouri

December 31

December 31

Montana

Installments on May 31 and November 30

August 31

Nebraska

Installments on April 30 and August 31

Installments on April 30 and August 31

Nevada

Installments in January, March, August, and October

Various dates in August–October

New Hampshire

Installments on July 1 and December 1

Exempt

New Jersey

Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1

Exempt

New Mexico

Installments on May 10 and December 10

Installments on May 10 and December 10

New York

Various dates in June and July

Exempt

North Carolina

January 5

January 5

North Dakota

Installments on March 1 and October 15

Exempt

Ohio

Installments on June 20 and December 31

Exempt

Oklahoma

Installments on March 31 and December 31

Installments on March 31 and December 31

Oregon

Installments on February 15, May 15, and November 15

Installments on February 15, May 15, and November 15

Pennsylvania

Various dates in February–November

Exempt

Rhode Island

Various dates in July and August

Various dates in July and August

South Carolina

January 15

January 15

South Dakota

Installments on April 30 and October 31

Exempt

Tennessee

February 28

February 28

Texas

January 31

January 31

Utah

November 30

May 15; some counties bill later

Vermont

Various dates in June–August

Various dates in June–August

Virginia

Various dates, typically in June

Various dates in June–October

Washington

Installments on April 30 and October 31

Installments on April 30 and October 31

West Virginia

Installments on March 31 and September 30

Installments on March 31 and September 30

Wisconsin

Installments on January 31 and July 31

January 31

Wyoming

Installments on May 10 and November 10

Installments on May 10 and November 10

Property tax considerations

To ensure you’re paying the right amount, it’s important to verify the accuracy of bills before paying them. But there are also some things you can do in the filing stage to mitigate problems with tax bills. During filing, be especially vigilant with regard to: 

  • Taxability
    Some states don’t tax personal property at all. And for the ones that do, not every state taxes every type of asset; many exempt intangible assets like software. Keeping up with this information can help you lower your tax bill down the line.

  • Asset location
    Staying on top of changing locations for your personal property can help you file the right assets in the right jurisdictions. Doing so can ensure you’re taxed correctly so you can avoid potential penalties for inaccurate filing.

  • Exemptions
    Take the time to understand the exemption requirements for your state and complete any requisite forms.

How Avalara can help with property tax compliance

Avalara Property Tax is advanced tax software tailored for both real and personal property tax compliance. It includes automated workflows that make filling out returns faster and more accurate, and a tax calendar that helps your team easily track deadlines for returns, appeals, and tax bills.

In addition, Avalara Property Tax can save you significant time on data entry. Simply upload the property tax bills and other documents you receive from assessors and collectors into the system, and it will extract strategic content, locate related system records, and update them in Avalara Property Tax.

To find out if Avalara Property Tax is right for your business, schedule a call today.

United States Compliance Property Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Dawn Moser
Dawn Moser Content Writer
