Property tax bills: 2024 due dates
Keeping track of all the different elements of property tax can be a full-time job. For example, there are different types of property taxes, the amount owed relies on a valuation by a tax assessor, and due dates and policies vary by jurisdiction.
Property tax bills can be particularly challenging. Depending on the jurisdiction, bills can be sent in a variety of formats, including:
- One bill per return
- Many bills based on accounts within a single jurisdiction
- Multiple billing jurisdictions associated with a single return
- Seasonal, estimated, or the precise amount due
When you receive your tax bills, you’re responsible for verifying whether you’ve received all bills from every relevant jurisdiction (county, city, etc.), and that the information on each bill is correct.
You’re also responsible for paying by the due date, regardless of unforeseen circumstances — even if the tax bill is sent to the wrong location, gets lost in the mail, etc. Tracking down bills can be a pain, but it’s a burden most tax teams know all too well.
In this post, we’ll look at:
2024 property tax bill due dates
There are two types of property (and therefore two types of property tax) businesses need to be familiar with:
Real property tax
- Includes land, plus the buildings and fixtures permanently attached to it
- Is assessed on agricultural, commercial, industrial, residential, and utility property
- Applies in all 50 states
Personal property tax
- Includes items such as machinery, fixtures, and other equipment not permanently affixed to land
- Is assessed only on property used for the business
- Applies in most states, but others are exempt
Payment due dates for each vary from state to state. Keep this table handy for 2024, especially if you own property in multiple jurisdictions.
Alabama
December 31
December 31
Alaska
Various dates in July–November
Various dates in October–December
Arizona
Full payment on December 31; installments on April 30 and October 31
Full payment on December 31; installments on April 30 and October 31
Arkansas
October 15
October 15
California
Installments on April 10 December 10
August 31
Colorado
Full payment on April 30; installments on February 28 and June 15
Full payment on April 30; installments on February 28 and June 15
Connecticut
Installments on February 1 and August 1
Installments on February 1 and August 1
Delaware
September 30
Exempt
District of Columbia
Installments on March 31 and September 15
July 31
Florida
March 31
March 31
Georgia
Various dates in May–December
Various dates in May–December
Hawaii
Installments on February 20 and August 20
Exempt
Idaho
Installments on June 20 and December 20
Installments on June 20 and December 20
Illinois
Various dates in June–September
|Exempt
Indiana
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Iowa
Installments on March 31 and September 30
Exempt
Kansas
Installments on May 10 and December 20
Installments on May 10 and December 20
Kentucky
December 31
Various dates throughout the year
Louisiana
December 31
December 31
Maine
Various dates in August and September
Various dates in August–November
Maryland
September 30
Various dates throughout the year
Massachusetts
Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1
Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1
Michigan
Various dates, typically in September and February
Various dates, typically in September and February
Minnesota
Installments on May 15 and October 15
Exempt
Mississippi
February 1
February 1
Missouri
December 31
December 31
Montana
Installments on May 31 and November 30
August 31
Nebraska
Installments on April 30 and August 31
Installments on April 30 and August 31
Nevada
Installments in January, March, August, and October
Various dates in August–October
New Hampshire
Installments on July 1 and December 1
Exempt
New Jersey
Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1
Exempt
New Mexico
Installments on May 10 and December 10
Installments on May 10 and December 10
New York
Various dates in June and July
Exempt
North Carolina
January 5
January 5
North Dakota
Installments on March 1 and October 15
Exempt
Ohio
Installments on June 20 and December 31
Exempt
Oklahoma
Installments on March 31 and December 31
Installments on March 31 and December 31
Oregon
Installments on February 15, May 15, and November 15
Installments on February 15, May 15, and November 15
Pennsylvania
Various dates in February–November
Exempt
Rhode Island
Various dates in July and August
Various dates in July and August
South Carolina
January 15
January 15
South Dakota
Installments on April 30 and October 31
Exempt
Tennessee
February 28
February 28
Texas
January 31
January 31
Utah
November 30
May 15; some counties bill later
Vermont
Various dates in June–August
Various dates in June–August
Virginia
Various dates, typically in June
Various dates in June–October
Washington
Installments on April 30 and October 31
Installments on April 30 and October 31
West Virginia
Installments on March 31 and September 30
Installments on March 31 and September 30
Wisconsin
Installments on January 31 and July 31
January 31
Wyoming
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Property tax considerations
To ensure you’re paying the right amount, it’s important to verify the accuracy of bills before paying them. But there are also some things you can do in the filing stage to mitigate problems with tax bills. During filing, be especially vigilant with regard to:
Taxability
Some states don’t tax personal property at all. And for the ones that do, not every state taxes every type of asset; many exempt intangible assets like software. Keeping up with this information can help you lower your tax bill down the line.
Asset location
Staying on top of changing locations for your personal property can help you file the right assets in the right jurisdictions. Doing so can ensure you’re taxed correctly so you can avoid potential penalties for inaccurate filing.
Exemptions
Take the time to understand the exemption requirements for your state and complete any requisite forms.
How Avalara can help with property tax compliance
Avalara Property Tax is advanced tax software tailored for both real and personal property tax compliance. It includes automated workflows that make filling out returns faster and more accurate, and a tax calendar that helps your team easily track deadlines for returns, appeals, and tax bills.
In addition, Avalara Property Tax can save you significant time on data entry. Simply upload the property tax bills and other documents you receive from assessors and collectors into the system, and it will extract strategic content, locate related system records, and update them in Avalara Property Tax.
To find out if Avalara Property Tax is right for your business, schedule a call today.
