What Is a W-9 Form? Who Needs One and Why

What is a W-9 form?

Formally called Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification, the IRS Form W-9 is typically used by employers to verify information for a nonemployee individual receiving payments. The information on this W-9 tax form is used to generate a 1099 tax form. In plain language, if your business hires contractors, freelancers, or vendors, you must collect a W-9 from them at the beginning of their employment period. If you’re one of those contractors, you can expect to receive a 1099 form to report your income at the end of the tax year.

When is a W-9 form required?

Understanding what a W-9 is used for can help businesses determine when they need to request the form from contractors and vendors. Before independent contractors, gig workers, or freelance workers begin working with a company, they must complete a W-9 form and submit it to the company. In most cases, businesses are required to ask for this form if the independent contractor is not an employee, the payment made is part of the business (the contractor is doing work specifically for the business), and payments meet the threshold of $600 in a calendar year.

What’s the purpose of the W-9 form?

A W-9 form collects information like the taxpayer identification number (TIN), employee name, and address. Providing a correct taxpayer identification number is important — it helps the IRS determine who the taxpayer is. Some TIN examples include a social security number (SSN), employer identification number (EIN), and individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN).

How to get a W-9 form

IRS forms can be downloaded from the IRS.gov website. You can find the 2026 W-9 form here. Always be sure you navigate to the official IRS website — don’t leave it up to your search engine.

How to fill out a W-9 form

If you’re completing a W-9 tax form for the first time, the process is generally straightforward once you understand the required information. The W-9 Form is in three parts. If you get lost, the form itself has general instructions at the bottom.

Part I: Provide your personal information

Name (Line 1):

Enter your full legal name as it appears on your tax return. Business name (Line 2):

Only fill this out if you’re doing business under a different name than your legal name provided in Line 1 (like an LLC or sole proprietorship with a business name). Federal tax classification (Line 3):

Check the appropriate box: Individual/sole proprietor

C corporation

S corporation

Partnership

Trust/estate

Limited liability company (LLC) — check the box and write the classification (e.g., “C”, “S”, or “P”) Exemptions (Line 4):

Skip this unless you know you’re exempt from backup withholding or FATCA reporting. Most individuals leave this blank. Address (Lines 5 and 6):

Fill in your mailing address (street, city, state, ZIP). This is where your 1099 form will be sent.

Part II: Provide your Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)

Social Security Number (SSN):

Most individuals use their SSN. OR Employer Identification Number (EIN):

If you’re a business entity, you might use your EIN instead. Only one of these needs to be filled in — either SSN or EIN, depending on how you file your taxes.

Part III: Provide your signature

Sign and date the form to certify that all the information is correct. Your signature confirms you’re a U.S. person (citizen or resident alien) and that you’re not subject to backup withholding unless you’ve been notified otherwise by the IRS.

When you finish filling out the form, give it to the person or company requesting it. Don’t send the W-9 to the IRS.

What’s the difference between a W-9, a W-4, a W-2, and a 1099?

Understanding what a W-9 form is used for can be easier when you compare it to other commonly used IRS tax forms. A worker with W-9 status will not have income taxes withheld from their payments. The employer will report the amount paid to the IRS and it’s up to the worker to pay the required taxes. More traditional employees will fill out a W-4 at the start of their employment. This form collects information used to calculate tax withholding (the amount of income tax that an employer withholds from an employee’s paycheck). A W-2 is sent to traditional employees at the end of the tax year and includes pay records that the employee uses to complete a tax return. A 1099 form is used to report nonemployment income to the IRS, including income made as a freelance worker, money from a payment app like Venmo and PayPal, and interest earned from a bank.

Form Who fills it out Used by Purpose Goes to IRS? W-9 Contractor/ vendor Payer Provide TIN for 1099 No W-2 Employer Employee Report wages/taxes paid Yes W-4 Employee Employer Set tax withholding No 1099 Payer (client) Contractor Report nonemployee income Yes

What do employers do with W-9 forms?

When an independent contractor or freelancer fills out a W-9 and sends it to their employer, the employer uses it to prepare a Form 1099-NEC if necessary. The employer will also keep it on file for tax records in the event of an IRS audit.

How can I more easily manage my employees’ W-2s and other tax forms?

Many companies still manage IRS paperwork manually, filing paper copies with sensitive information, and relying on USPS to get important information to the IRS each year. If that sounds like you, there’s an easier way. Automating paperwork like W-2s and 1099s is a more reliable, efficient, and error-proof way to manage important employee documentation. Avalara 1099 & W-9 is a powerful tax automation solution that makes it easier to collect, manage, and e-file IRS forms — 1099s, W-2s, W-4s, and more. It allows you to store vendor and freelancer information (while performing real-time taxpayer identification number matching with the IRS), import 1099 payee data, and transfer vendor details for quick turnaround — while automatically checking for errors.

Do you struggle to manage invoices, bill payments, and cash flow?

Avalara does more than help businesses register for sales tax — we also help them stay compliant without disrupting cash flow. With Avalara Capital, businesses can access funding for tax obligations in minutes through a business-friendly lending solution built for compliance. There’s no obligation to borrow, no lengthy underwriting process, and no personal collateral or hard credit check required. By providing immediate access to capital for tax payments, Avalara Capital helps businesses reduce compliance risk, lessen the chance of penalties, and maintain healthy cash flow. Once tax obligations are covered, the same line of credit can be used as flexible working capital to support growth initiatives or unexpected business expenses

FAQ

What is a W-9 form?

A W-9 form is an IRS document used to collect a taxpayer’s name, address, and taxpayer identification number (TIN). Businesses typically request it from contractors, freelancers, and vendors before issuing a 1099 form.

What is a W-9 used for?

A W-9 is used to gather taxpayer information that businesses need for IRS reporting purposes, including preparing 1099 forms for nonemployee compensation.

Who needs to complete a W-9 form?

Independent contractors, freelancers, consultants, and certain vendors are commonly asked to complete a W-9 when providing services to a business.

Is there a new W-9 for 2026?

The IRS periodically updates tax forms. Businesses and contractors should always download the most current 2026 W-9 form directly from IRS.gov.