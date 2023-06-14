How much do Florida sales tax holidays cost retailers? Wacky Tax Wednesday

Different sales tax holidays exempt different products

Most state sales tax holidays exempt specific products rather than all products, and most states set price caps. There are exceptions: The annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday exempts all tangible personal property priced $2,500 or less; the annual South Carolina sales tax holiday has no price restrictions on qualifying items. But for the most part, temporary exemptions apply to specific products under a specified price. Retailers that sell a wide variety of items in states with more than one sales tax holiday have to keep track of which products qualify for what tax-free period. This is a big job in Florida, which has eight different sales tax holidays in 2023. Eight.

Different sales tax holidays start and end at different times

One product may qualify for more than one sales tax holiday

Businesses registered to collect and remit sales tax in numerous states often have to juggle multiple sales tax holidays. For example, during the 2023 summer back-to-school sales tax holiday season, a seller may be required to exempt school supplies costing $50 or less from Florida sales tax July 24 through August 6, and all eligible school supplies (i.e., no price restriction) from Arkansas sales tax on August 5 and 6. Florida’s recent enthusiasm for sales tax holidays compounds that complexity. Any business that sells coolers and is required to collect and remit Florida sales tax has to figure out how to account for the fact that a cooler priced $60 or less qualifies for the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday that runs May 27–June 9, 2023, and again August 26–September 8, 2023, while a cooler priced $75 or less qualifies for the Summer Freedom sales tax holiday that runs May 29–September 4, 2023.

One sales tax holiday can have dozens of different price caps

As we’ve said, it’s common for states to set price caps for sales tax holidays. Many states’ back-to-school sales tax holidays exempt clothing priced $100 or less but not clothing that costs more than $100. Florida’s Freedom Summer sales tax holiday turns price caps up to 11. The temporary Florida sales tax exemption applies to a profusion of price restrictions ranging from $5 to $500, like so: Boating and water supplies Goggles, snorkels, and swimming masks priced $25 or less Inflatable chairs, pool floats, pool toys, and recreational pool tubes priced $35 or less Safety flares priced $50 or less Coolers, life jackets, oars, and paddles priced $75 or less Kneeboards, wakeboards, water skis, and recreational inflatable water floats or tubes capable of being towed priced $150 or less Paddleboards and surfboards priced $300 or less Canoes and kayaks priced $500 or less

Camping supplies Camping lanterns and flashlights priced $30 or less Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags priced $50 or less Tents priced $200 or less

Fishing supplies Bait or fishing tackle (sold individually) priced $5 or less Bait or fishing tackle items (sold together) priced $10 or less Tackle bags or tackle boxes priced $30 or less Rods and reels (sold individually) priced $75 or less Rods and reels (sold as a set) priced $150 or less Supplies used for commercial fishing purposes don’t qualify for the sales tax holiday

General outdoor supplies Sunblock, sunscreen, or insect repellant priced $15 or less Water bottles priced $30 or less Bicycle helmets priced $50 or less (bike helmets for youth are always sales tax exempt) Hydration packs priced $50 or less Sunglasses priced $100 or less (prescription eyeglasses are always sales tax exempt) Binoculars priced $200 or less Outdoor gas or charcoal grills priced $250 or less Bicycles priced $500 or less

Residential pool supplies Covers, filters, lights, nets, and residential pool and spa replacement parts priced $100 or less Residential pool and spa chemicals (purchased by an individual) priced $150 or less

Children’s athletic equipment (for use by a child 12 years of age or younger) priced $100 or less

Toys for children 12 years of age or younger priced $75 or less And again, all the above products are for just one of the eight Florida sales tax holidays offered in 2023. But we should be thankful, really. During the first Freedom sales tax holiday in 2021, the Florida sales tax exemption applied to only a portion of the sales price of qualifying items: the first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle, the first $50 of the price of camping stoves, etc. This partial Florida sales tax exemption was offered again during the 2022 Freedom Week. It must have been a compliance nightmare for businesses trying to manage sales tax manually. Fortunately, for 2023, Florida discontinued the partial sales tax exemptions in favor of the price caps preferred by most other states.

You’re not free from sales tax if it’s your job to collect it