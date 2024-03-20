April 2024 sales tax changes
April usually brings a host of sales and use tax rate changes, and April 2024 is no different.
Sales tax rate changes take effect in the following states on April 1, 2024:
Alaska
Arizona (rate increase for Williams)
Arkansas (numerous annexations and local sales and use tax rate increases)
Breast pumps and related supplies are exempt from California sales and use tax from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2029
The local charge rate for San Francisco retail sales of prepaid mobile telephony services (MTS) increases April 1, 2024
The 0.75% district tax in the city of Stockton is extended
Colorado (stores must start remitting 60% of collected carryout bag fees as of April 1, 2024)
Georgia (numerous county rate changes)
Kansas (numerous local sales and use tax rate changes)
Louisiana (numerous parish tax rate changes)
Michigan (higher prepaid sales tax rates for fuel)
Minnesota (new local sales and use taxes)
Missouri (numerous local sales and use tax rate changes)
Montana (seasonal resort taxes may take effect in some communities)
Nebraska (the sales and use tax rate for Crofton is increasing)
Texas (numerous city and county sales and use tax rate changes)
Utah (several new local sales taxes)
Washington (numerous local tax rate changes)
April 2024 sales tax holidays
There are two sales tax holidays in April 2024:
- Missouri annual Show Me Green sales tax holiday, April 19–25, 2024
- Texas emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday, April 27–29, 2024
