Alabama considers adventurous new sales tax holiday for 2025

There are currently two annual sales tax holidays in Alabama: A severe weather preparedness tax-free weekend in February and a back-to-school tax-free weekend in July. A new tax holiday will join them starting in 2025 should House Bill 257 become law: The twice-yearly Alabama Adventure Awaits sales tax holiday.

HB 257 would temporarily exempt a mixed bag of items, following the example of the Florida Freedom Summer sales tax holiday. Unlike Florida, the Alabama Legislature is graciously providing more time for businesses to prepare, should the bill become law.

Promote outdoor activity

The Legislature aims to “help our citizens enjoy the outdoors” and “promote families spending time together in the great outdoors” by exempting the following items:

Boating and water activity supplies “which shall include life preservers and vests” Goggles, snorkels, and swimming masks priced $25 or less Recreational pool tubes, pool floats, pool toys, and inflatable chairs priced $35 or less Safety flares priced $50 or less Oars and paddles priced $75 or less Coolers priced $150 or less Knee boards, wakeboards, water skis, and recreational inflatable water floats or tubes capable of being towed priced $150 or less Paddleboards and surfboards priced $300 or less Canoes, kayaks, and pirogues priced $500 or less Powered watercraft priced $300,000 or less

Camping supplies Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags priced $50 or less Camping lanterns and flashlights priced $60 or less Tents priced $200 or less

Fishing supplies purchased for personal use Bait or fishing tackle priced $10 or less if sold individually or $20 or less if multiple items are sold together Tackle bags or boxes priced $30 or less Rods and reels priced $100 or less if sold individually or $200 or less if sold as a set

General outdoor supplies Insect repellent, sunblock, and sunscreen priced $15 or less Bicycle helmets priced $50 or less Hydration packs priced $50 or less Reusable water bottles priced $60 or less Sunglasses priced $100 or less Binoculars priced $200 or less Outdoor charcoal or gas grills priced $250 or less Bicycles priced $500 or less

Sport or recreational equipment as defined in Section 40-23-210, Code of Alabama 1975

In a nod to the recent inflation the United States has experienced, the price caps listed above would be subject to change every five years, starting in 2030, should the Alabama Adventure Awaits sales tax holiday last that long.

The Alabama Department of Revenue would be tasked with adjusting the dollar amounts by the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers as published by the U.S Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the yearly periods of December 2024 to December 2028.

Uphold the Second Amendment

The new sales tax holiday would also affirm the “state’s commitment to the Second Amendment” by temporarily exempting a host of gun safes, gun safety devices, and hunting supplies, with no price restrictions. Qualifying items include: