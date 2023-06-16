July 2023 sales tax changes

Lindsey Raker Lindsey Raker Jun 16, 2023

Independence Day in the U.S. is more than just a 1996 alien invasion movie — it’s also a monthlong celebration of freedom, fireworks, and sales tax changes. Well, at least that’s how a lot of states are ringing in the red, white, and blue month of July. Grill up a hot dog and take a look at which states are enacting rate changes on July 1, 2023:

Changes in Colorado

Last July, Colorado imposed a retail delivery fee on taxable goods delivered via motor vehicle. Exactly a year later, a new law permits retailers to pay the fee on behalf of their customers.

Also, as of July 1, 2023, local taxing jurisdictions can no longer require retailers with incidental physical presence or no physical presence in the jurisdiction to apply for a local business license in that jurisdiction.

Iowa electric vehicle tax takes effect

Iowa’s electric vehicle tax takes effect July 1. Owners of EV charging stations will be responsible for reporting and paying $.026 per kilowatt-hour of electric fuel dispensed into an EV battery or energy storage device.

Maryland and Tennessee cannabis taxes

Beginning July 1, 2023, adult-use and medical cannabis in Maryland is subject to a 9% sales and use tax. A little further south in Tennessee, businesses selling cannabinoid products will pay a 6% sales tax in addition to the standard 7% state sales tax rate.

South Dakota eliminating transaction threshold

Starting July 1, South Dakota is eliminating its 200-transaction threshold for businesses without physical presence in the state. This is just five years after South Dakota led the charge in taxing remote sales with the U.S. Supreme Court’s South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision. Learn more about economic nexus transaction thresholds and which states might be following suit.

Florida sales tax holiday-a-palooza

Consumers in Florida can save sales tax on everything from clothes to gas stoves this month. But what does that mean if you’re a retailer or business owner in The Sunshine State? Find out what these holidays might be costing you.

Diaper tax exemption in North Dakota

Adult diapers are already exempt from sales tax in North Dakota. However, starting July 1, 2023, child diapers will be exempt from North Dakota sales and use tax too.

July state sales tax holidays

Alabama
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 21–23, 2023

  • Books priced $30 or less

  • Clothing priced $100 or less

  • Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $750 or less

  • School supplies priced $50 or less

Florida
Impact-resistant doors, garage doors, and windows, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2024

  • Doors, garage doors, or windows must be labeled as impact-resistant or have an impact-resistant rating

Freedom Summer sales tax holiday, May 29–September 4, 2023

  • Admissions to live music, ballet, play, musical theater, and sporting events, or movies shown in a movie theater, on any date May 29–December 31, 2023 
  • Entry to a museum or state park, including annual passes Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theater performances 
  • Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event scheduled to be held May 29–December 31, 2023 
  • Use of or access to private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities May 29–December 31, 2023 
  • Retail sale of boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, residential pool supplies (various price restrictions apply) 
  • Retail sale of toys and athletic equipment that are intended for children 12 years of age or younger (various price restrictions apply)

Back to school sales tax holidays, July 24–August 6, 2023

  • Clothing, wallets, and qualifying bags priced $100 or less 
  • School supplies priced $50 or less 
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced $30 or less 
  • Personal computers and computer-related accessories priced $1,500 or less

Energy Star appliance sales tax holiday, July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024

  • Washing machines priced $1,500 or less 
  • Clothes dryers priced $1,500 or less  
  • Refrigerators or refrigerator/freezers priced $4,500 or less 
  • Water heaters priced $1,500 or less
  • The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying products affixed with an ENERGY STAR label

Gas ranges and cooktops, July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024

  • Any range of cooktop fueled by combustible gas (e.g., butane, natural gas, propane), no price restrictions 
  • Does not apply to outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, or other portable stoves

Mississippi
Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 28–29, 2023

  • Clothing and footwear priced less than $100 
  • Specific school supplies priced less than $100 
  • Municipalities may opt-out by resolution, so depending on the location, local sales tax may continue to apply to eligible sales within the corporate limits of the municipality 

Puerto Rico
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 14–15, 2023

  • School materials
  • School uniforms and footwear


Learn more about sales tax holidays and tax-free weekends

 

Stay up to date on all the sales and use rate changes with the Avalara Tax Desk.

 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
United States Ecommerce Retail Sales Tax Holiday Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Lindsey Raker
Lindsey Raker Content Writer
Recent posts
Jun 15, 2023
North Dakota to nix diaper tax July 1, 2023
Jun 14, 2023
How much do Florida sales tax holidays cost retailers? Wacky Tax Wednesday
Jun 13, 2023
The state of online sales tax five years after the Wayfair decision

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.