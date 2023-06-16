July 2023 sales tax changes

Changes in Colorado

Last July, Colorado imposed a retail delivery fee on taxable goods delivered via motor vehicle. Exactly a year later, a new law permits retailers to pay the fee on behalf of their customers. Also, as of July 1, 2023, local taxing jurisdictions can no longer require retailers with incidental physical presence or no physical presence in the jurisdiction to apply for a local business license in that jurisdiction.

Iowa electric vehicle tax takes effect

Iowa’s electric vehicle tax takes effect July 1. Owners of EV charging stations will be responsible for reporting and paying $.026 per kilowatt-hour of electric fuel dispensed into an EV battery or energy storage device.

Maryland and Tennessee cannabis taxes

Beginning July 1, 2023, adult-use and medical cannabis in Maryland is subject to a 9% sales and use tax. A little further south in Tennessee, businesses selling cannabinoid products will pay a 6% sales tax in addition to the standard 7% state sales tax rate.

South Dakota eliminating transaction threshold

Starting July 1, South Dakota is eliminating its 200-transaction threshold for businesses without physical presence in the state. This is just five years after South Dakota led the charge in taxing remote sales with the U.S. Supreme Court’s South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision. Learn more about economic nexus transaction thresholds and which states might be following suit.

Florida sales tax holiday-a-palooza

Consumers in Florida can save sales tax on everything from clothes to gas stoves this month. But what does that mean if you’re a retailer or business owner in The Sunshine State? Find out what these holidays might be costing you.

Diaper tax exemption in North Dakota

Adult diapers are already exempt from sales tax in North Dakota. However, starting July 1, 2023, child diapers will be exempt from North Dakota sales and use tax too.