South Dakota sales tax rate to drop temporarily

South Dakota’s state sales and use tax rate will drop from 4.5% to 4.2% starting July 1, 2023. It will return to 4.5% beginning July 1, 2027. The new rate of 4.2% will apply to all sales in the state previously subject to the higher rate. The sales tax rate change is due to the enactment of House Bill 1137. As introduced, the measure sought to reduce the state sales and use tax rate to 4%. The 4.2% rate was proposed in the second iteration of the bill, and there it stayed. Unless the South Dakota Legislature decides to extend the reduced rate, the 4.2% state sales and use tax rate will be repealed on June 30, 2027.

Groceries will remain subject to South Dakota sales tax

Although Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1137 into law on March 21, she wasn’t in favor of it. “Our people deserve permanent tax relief,” she explained in a signing letter to the Legislature. “The legislature has instead offered them a tax holiday for four years.” Governor Noem had been pushing to eliminate the grocery tax. “I advocated for a full repeal of the grocery tax, a tax that burdens every person who buys food here in South Dakota,” she wrote in her letter to the Legislature. The Mount Rushmore State is one of few states where food is subject to sales tax at the full rate.

Why cut the South Dakota sales tax rate now?