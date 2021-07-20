Shaken, stirred, and on the fence: States decide fate of cocktail-to-go laws

Alcohol-to-go laws in many states were a lifeline to restaurants and bars throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that restrictions have lifted, states must decide whether to extend alcohol-to-go policies or allow them to expire. Their decisions can affect tax compliance for businesses in the industry.

New York was the first state to allow bars and restaurants to make takeout and delivery alcohol sales. Then it was among the first to prohibit such sales after lifting restrictions on in-person dining and drinking. Nearly a year later, New York reinstated to-go and delivery privileges for alcohol on a temporary basis.

Here’s the timeline:

New York permitted on-premises licensees to make takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine March 16, 2020, through June 24, 2021.

New York prohibited on-premises licensees from making takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine June 24, 2021, through April 10, 2022.

New York permitted on-premises licensees to make takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine starting April 11, 2022.

On-premises licensees will no longer be permitted to make takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine as of April 9, 2025 — unless the law changes.

Restaurants and bars were permitted to sell beer for delivery and takeout prior to the pandemic, and they still can.

Governor Kathy Hochul supports allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to go, so we’ll likely see more developments on this front.