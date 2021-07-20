Shaken, stirred, and on the fence: States decide fate of cocktail-to-go laws

Jun 26, 2023

Alcohol-to-go laws in many states were a lifeline to restaurants and bars throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that restrictions have lifted, states must decide whether to extend alcohol-to-go policies or allow them to expire. Their decisions can affect tax compliance for businesses in the industry.

New York closes and reopens lid on takeout cocktails

New York was the first state to allow bars and restaurants to make takeout and delivery alcohol sales. Then it was among the first to prohibit such sales after lifting restrictions on in-person dining and drinking. Nearly a year later, New York reinstated to-go and delivery privileges for alcohol on a temporary basis.

Here’s the timeline:

New York permitted on-premises licensees to make takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine March 16, 2020, through June 24, 2021.

New York prohibited on-premises licensees from making takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine June 24, 2021, through April 10, 2022.

New York permitted on-premises licensees to make takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine starting April 11, 2022.

On-premises licensees will no longer be permitted to make takeout and delivery sales of liquor and wine as of April 9, 2025 — unless the law changes.

Restaurants and bars were permitted to sell beer for delivery and takeout prior to the pandemic, and they still can.

Governor Kathy Hochul supports allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to go, so we’ll likely see more developments on this front.

Which states allow alcohol-to-go sales on a permanent basis?

In June 2020, Iowa became the first state to permanently authorize delivery and to-go sales of alcohol. Other states have followed Iowa’s lead. States where delivery and takeout sales of alcohol are permanently allowed include:

AlabamaKansasOklahoma
AlaskaKentuckyOregon
ArizonaLouisianaRhode Island
ArkansasMaineTexas
ConnecticutMissouriWashington
DelawareMontanaWashington, D.C.
FloridaNebraskaWest Virginia
GeorgiaNew HampshireWisconsin
IowaOhio 

Different rules and regulations may apply in different states. For example, the purchase price of delivered beer and wine may not exceed the purchase price of food in Montana, while alcohol delivery and pickup sales may be prohibited if the retailer is too close to a school in Georgia.

Pennsylvania doesn’t allow takeout or delivery of spirits, but certain restaurant and bar licensees can sell beer for off-premises consumption, and businesses with a Wine Expanded Permit can sell up to four 750 mL bottles of wine to go in Pennsylvania.

Which states allow alcohol delivery temporarily?

Numerous states allow delivery and takeout sales of alcohol for now but aren’t ready to make the policy permanent. These include the following (listed with the date the allowance is set to expire):

California

December 31, 2026

Massachusetts

April 1, 2024

New York

April 9, 2025

Colorado

July 1, 2025

Michigan

December 31, 2026

Vermont

July 1, 2025

Illinois

August 1, 2028

New Jersey

TBD

Virginia

July 1, 2024

Maryland and Tennessee will no longer allow carryout sales of alcoholic beverages as of June 30, 2023.

As above, regulations and requirements vary from state to state. 

Which states don't allow alcohol delivery and to-go sales?

States that don’t currently permit bars or restaurants to sell alcohol to go include:

In many of the above states, pressure is building to legalize takeout and delivery sales of beer, wine, and cocktails.

Alcohol delivery policies complicate tax compliance

One issue facing states as they establish or extend alcohol-to-go policies is whether (or to what extent) to allow third parties to deliver alcohol on behalf of licensed sellers.

For example: Arizona has authorized the use of registered alcohol delivery contractors; Iowa and New Jersey now permit third-party delivery providers to deliver alcoholic liquor, wine, or beer on behalf of a licensee or permittee; Louisiana allows alcohol retailers to contract with a third-party delivery company or third-party platform provider; and Texas permits third-party food delivery services to deliver certain alcoholic beverages as of January 1, 2022.

However, third-party delivery isn’t allowed in Oklahoma, and third-party delivery services cannot deliver to-go cocktails in Illinois.

These and other policies related to alcohol delivery and takeout sales may change as states develop and refine them. In trying to balance the often-conflicting preferences and concerns of consumers, legislators, and businesses in the industry, tax compliance is sometimes overlooked. It won’t be for long.

For more information about the multiple issues surrounding alcohol marketplaces, and more, check out this blog series by Jeff Carroll, general manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, and Rebecca Stamey-White, partner at Hinman & Carmichael LLP. Our 2021 sales tax changes report: Midyear UpdateBeverage Alcohol Edition offers additional insights. 

 

This post was updated June 26, 2023; it originally published July 20 2021.

United States Beverage Alcohol Tax Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
