Some of the hottest topics in beverage alcohol today stem from the U.S. Department of Treasury report examining Competition in the Markets for Beer, Wine, and Spirits (February 2022). Among other findings, the report recognized that state and federal laws and regulations may actually be inhibiting the growth and competitiveness of small producers.

Case in point: direct-to-consumer shipping laws.

Enabling more DTC shipping could improve competition. Currently, out-of-state wineries can ship DTC in most states (only Mississippi and Utah ban all DTC shipping outright), while out-of-state breweries can ship to consumers in 10 states plus Washington, D.C., and out-of-state distilleries can ship into just six states and Washington, D.C.

Shipping DTC isn’t a top issue for brewers, in part because of the price point of beer and the high cost of shipping. However, DTC shipping is a key priority of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

And yet DTC shipping may be losing ground in the U.S. rather than gaining it. No states added new DTC shipping laws in 2022, and Nevada actually disallowed DTC shipments by beer and spirits manufacturers and by retailers effective July 1, 2021. Separate but related, in September 2022, a federal court in Ohio dismissed a case challenging the state’s prohibition on out-of-state wine retailers shipping directly to Ohio consumers.