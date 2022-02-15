For some time, streaming companies such as Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video have been able to kick back and reap revenues from a growing collective of cord-cutters. Nearly half of U.S. households don’t access cable, satellite, or traditional paid TV. Streaming viewership surpassed cable TV for the first time in July 2022.

However, the rate of growth for subscription-based streaming services is slowing. That has streaming companies turning their attention to new revenue models, including ad-supported content. And wherever there’s a new pot of money, you’ll find state and local tax jurisdictions that want a cut.

Netflix and Disney+ announced in 2022 their intentions to roll out multiple pricing tiers with lower-cost, ad-supported plans. The companies hope to appeal to consumers looking to save because of concerns about the economy. In addition, they’re vying for the attention of viewers who have more entertainment choices. Ad-supported streaming services that are free to watch have surged, and in-person events that were unavailable during the pandemic have returned.

Free and cheaper services mean shrinking tax revenues for jurisdictions already struggling to keep up with the shift from cable to streaming. States looking to recoup their losses have been watching to see what happens with Maryland’s digital advertising tax (the first in the nation), which took effect January 2022. They now know, sort of: In October 2022, the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County ruled the law unconstitutional; the state is appealing the decision. See the sales tax section for more details.

Despite all the hullabaloo over Maryland’s digital ad tax, jurisdictions realize they have to follow the dollars. With industry trends pointing to additional ad-supported streaming, states can’t afford to ignore taxing ads.