The Mississippi Department of Revenue is interested in taxing sales of cloud computing services, but it’s waiting to act until a task force created under Senate Bill 2831 can weigh in on the matter. The government task force and many businesses are calling for a full sales and use tax exemption for B2B inputs whether the products and services are delivered, downloaded, or remotely accessed in Mississippi. A senior state director at the National Federation of Independent Business believes taxing these sorts of sales would “create a compliance nightmare,” but as Avalara VP of Government Relations Scott Peterson notes, other states have the same tax policy Mississippi is considering.

The Supreme Court of Ohio noted that the taxability of a bundled transaction is determined by “its true object.” That is, sales tax applies to computer-related services “only when the consumer’s true object is to obtain the work performed by computer systems … rather than to obtain personal and professional services that are coupled with the work that is performed by computer services.”

A circuit court in Virginia determined a telecommunications equipment company was entitled to a sales tax refund for sales of software, equipment, and related services to a telecommunications company. Though the Virginia Tax Commissioner insisted the software was taxable, the court found the sales qualified for Virginia’s exemption for electronically delivered software.

A similar situation arose in Mississippi. Although the Mississippi Department of Revenue insisted digital images sold by a wedding photographer were taxable, the Supreme Court of Mississippi determined they were not. According to the state Supreme Court, Mississippi sales tax doesn’t apply to digital photography services or to the copyrights to digital images.

Because of the very nature of software and software services, it’s difficult for businesses in the software industry to determine whether they’re obligated to collect and how much sales tax to charge. And it often takes years for a taxing authority and business to resolve conflicts over tax matters.

Sourcing, economic nexus, and marketplace facilitator laws further complicate sales tax compliance for businesses in the software industry.