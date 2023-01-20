The state of 988: Can telecom complexities from new crisis hotline fees be solved?

It’s been six months since the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) deadline requiring telecommunications providers to direct all 988 calls, texts, and chats to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Today, the 988 hotline service is available through every landline, cell phone, and VoIP device in the U.S. to connect anyone experiencing a mental health, substance abuse, or suicidal crisis with trained crisis counselors. Those worried about a loved one in distress may also call for support.

Though most will agree the new service provides a lifesaving safety net, it’s also creating increased complexity for businesses that pay communications taxes. While some states are funding 988 from their general budgets, several others have passed legislation imposing regulatory fees similar to the method used to finance 911 calling.

This puts telecom businesses on the hook to figure out a way to calculate the new fees and pass along the costs to their customers. Many existing 911 ordinances are decades old and are written in a way that fails to clearly define how fees apply to new technology.

Since most are typically “per-line” fees, the crux of the issue is over what constitutes a “line” these days. Will similar issues develop around 988 fees? The 988 hotline’s creation opens the door for new city, county, and state laws that may or may not help telecom providers determine how 988 fees should be calculated.

After collecting the fees, providers need to file tax returns and remit payments to the appropriate government jurisdictions.