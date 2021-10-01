FCC authorizes states to levy suicide prevention 988 hotline fees on voice providers

The FCC’s new 988 national hotline is likely to create new obligations for businesses that provide voice service, which means this is another area communications companies should be watching closely.

You may have heard that suicide prevention has been a high priority for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). But did you know it’s leading to a new category for communications fees?

In October 2020, new FCC rules went into effect to establish 988 as the nationwide phone number to connect Americans in crisis with suicide prevention and mental health counselors. The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 paved the way for a universal hotline to be up and running by July 2022.

The new 988 service cuts the previous hotline by eight digits, and is being praised by mental health advocates as a step forward in ensuring people get the help they need, fast. It comes with new rules that will apply to all telecommunications carriers and interconnected VoIP service providers, which will be required to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline following an initial two-year transition.

However, those aren’t the only implications.

In taking steps to nationalize the hotline, federal authorities have also set the stage for regulatory fees. Most notably, the states now have the authority to collect fees from voice providers, similar to the method used in many regions to finance 911.

While those fees haven’t yet been added to state regulatory dockets — the process typically takes years — public utility regulators are likely to get started on systems to levy them within the next several months.