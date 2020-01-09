Since consumer prices jumped 0.4% between August and September 2022, and inflation rose 8.2% year over year, retail spending in September 2022 was understandably flat. Forced to spend more on essentials, consumers bought fewer electronics, furniture, and other extras.

Maybe folks were just saving up for the holidays. In a survey of 2,000 consumers conducted in late September 2022 by the National Retail Federation, 43% of respondents said they don’t earn enough to cover the costs of gifts and other holiday items, but 62% said it’s important to spend on holiday gifts and celebrations.



Whatever the case, retailers are feeling the effects of inflation: Shipping and storage cost more; consumers are buying less. So, retailers need to find ways to get the most out of each dollar.