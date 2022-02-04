1. Keep economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws top of mind

Online marketplaces have grown since their inception. Once limited to physical goods, there are now marketplaces specializing in digital goods and on-demand services. They all face different tax compliance obligations and challenges. So long as what’s sold through the marketplace is subject to sales tax, marketplace facilitators are generally responsible for collecting and remitting the applicable sales tax due to sales tax nexus laws. In states where an online marketplace doesn’t have a physical presence, most marketplace facilitators are subject to economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws. Economic nexus laws base a sales tax collection obligation on economic activity in the state rather than physical presence. Marketplace facilitator laws make the marketplace facilitator the retailer responsible for tax on all transactions made through the platform — both direct sales and sales by third-party sellers. As the retailer liable for sales tax, marketplace facilitators are typically responsible for validating exempt transactions too. And increasingly, marketplaces are also being held responsible for other taxes and fees, such as occupancy taxes or 911 fees. Getting tax wrong can be costly for any business, but particularly for marketplace facilitators with a high volume of sales. Unless a marketplace facilitator can demonstrate that a failure to collect and remit applicable taxes was due to receiving incorrect information from marketplace seller(s), facilitators will generally be held liable for uncollected or under-collected tax, plus penalty and interest charges. Washington state law offers a cautionary example.

Economic nexus thresholds vary by state

One of the challenges of economic nexus is that each state provides an exception for businesses with sales activity in the state beneath a certain threshold, and each state counts different transactions toward that threshold. For example, neither California nor New York include taxable or exempt services in their economic nexus threshold, while all transactions count toward Pennsylvania’s threshold. Some states count specified digital products, or services, or exempt transactions, but some do not. Here’s another challenge for marketplace facilitators and sellers:

Marketplace sales may or may not count toward economic nexus thresholds

States generally require marketplace facilitators to count all applicable sales made through their platform, but some allow marketplace sellers to exclude sales made through a registered marketplace. For example, businesses should exclude sales made through a registered marketplace facilitator when determining whether they’ve reached the economic nexus threshold for Arizona and Minnesota. However, Connecticut and Illinois both require businesses to count sales made through a registered marketplace when calculating their economic nexus thresholds. You can find state specific threshold details in our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

Economic nexus and marketplace laws are subject to change

As per usual where sales tax is concerned, thresholds and other aspects of both economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws are subject to change. Indiana eliminated its 200- transactions threshold (while keeping the sales threshold) effective January 1, 2024. Wyoming is dropping its transaction threshold as of July 1, 2024. Utah will likely do the same in 2025. Change can surface in other ways too. While the first iteration of Nevada’s marketplace facilitator law didn’t specify how it applies to delivery network companies, the Nevada Department of Taxation now says food delivery services are marketplace facilitators.

2. Register for sales tax where required, when required

3. Assign the right sales tax rate to each transaction

4. Remit sales tax to the proper tax authority