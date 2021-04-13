Beginning in 2021, HMRC has implemented separate processes and charging of VAT on imports not exceeding £135 in value and on those above £135 in value.

Imported goods consignments (i.e., multiple goods in a single package) passing through the U.K. customs border and not exceeding £135 (roughly $180 USD at the time of publication) are subject to a new VAT regime. This regime has replaced the previous one in which import VAT collection occurred either at clearance by customs, or by way of customer import payments to delivery agents.

For these transactions, U.K. and overseas online sellers must charge supply VAT (or “sales VAT”) through their website checkout. Alternatively, if selling goods through a “facilitating” OMP (see OMPs section), the facilitating OMP will charge the VAT in their own name as the deemed supplier.



The VAT is calculated on sales price. The seller, or OMP, must provide a U.K. VAT invoice that should accompany the consignment through customs. This may be a simplified invoice.



The collected supply VAT is then remitted through a regular U.K. VAT return by the seller or deemed supplier OMP. The goods must be marked or electronically tagged on the customs declarations as “VAT paid at checkout” to avoid double import taxation at the border by customs.



The £135 threshold is based on the intrinsic value of the goods and does not include separate transport or insurance of other import taxes. The £135 threshold is also the U.K. customs exemption threshold.



If the customer is a U.K. VAT-registered business, they may provide the seller or OMP with their VAT number for zero-rating. The U.K. customer will then use the reverse charge mechanism to report the amount of VAT due. Otherwise, sales VAT should be charged.



Excise goods and gifts up to £39 are excluded from this regime.

