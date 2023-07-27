Managing e-invoicing requirements gets easier for Oracle ERP users 

The number of countries introducing e-invoicing requirements continues to increase — and even in countries with existing mandates, regulations continue to evolve. That means the question you need to ask about e-invoicing isn’t if it will become a bigger challenge for your business, but when it will become a bigger challenge. Perhaps you’re already managing compliance manually in a few countries and know you’ll need broader capabilities as your business grows. Maybe you’re preparing to enter new markets that currently have e-invoicing mandates. Or maybe you’re not worried about e-invoicing yet at all, but just want to prepare for what’s ahead. You need a global e-invoicing solution — one that can serve you today and grow with you tomorrow. Before we get to that, though, let’s take a step back.

What is e-invoicing?

In case you’re one of the few that hasn’t had to deal with e-invoices yet, or if you’re just getting started, here’s a quick primer: While e-invoices have all the same information as a paper invoice, you can’t create one just by saving an invoice in a digital format (such as a PDF); e-invoices contain structured data designed specifically for accounting and ERP systems. Read our blog post, What is electronic invoicing?, for more details. Depending on the country, e-invoices might be the only legal way to invoice. But there are several additional reasons to embrace them — e-invoices enhance security, they can save businesses money on printing and postage, and they can even result in faster payments. Those benefits come with additional risks, however. Different countries have different requirements, including real-time reporting mandates. Countries change their requirements from time to time too. And if you try to manage this all manually, you could give yourself a significant compliance headache.

Avalara for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

You don’t have to manage it all manually, though: Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, now available for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, was designed to manage it all for you. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting allows you to focus your people and resources on more impactful initiatives — and as the only full-service global e-invoicing solution integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP available on the Oracle Marketplace today, it integrates seamlessly with the ERP you already use. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting is built on the same best-in-class platform as other powerful solutions such as Avalara AvaTax, using Avalara’s advanced Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP connector technology that runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. You don’t need to overhaul your systems. You don’t need to manually upload invoices for each country. You don’t even need to stay on top of ever-changing requirements and emerging legislation. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting makes compliance easier — and far more efficient.

Five key benefits

Smooth data translation. We point your data in the right places in the right ways. Thanks to the Fusion connector, data and documents move directly from the Oracle environment to the Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting API — and our system manages the different translations for each country. End-to-end management. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can create and deliver an e-invoice to the requested endpoint — or translate and insert data from incoming e-invoices into your ERP. Streamlined record-keeping. It’s easy to go back and view everything in any transaction, so if an issue such as bad data causes an invoice to be rejected, you can fix the error and submit the invoice again. Higher efficiency and lower risk. Managing e-invoicing manually means putting time and resources toward a complex process, while increasing the risk of human error. Avalara -Invoicing and Live Reporting not only frees up those resources, it reduces compliance risk — we’re constantly monitoring requirements and making updates, so your people don’t need to. A stand-alone solution. Although it works seamlessly with Avalara AvaTax and our other products, you can use Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting no matter what tax engine you use with Oracle Fusion.

Get ahead of e-invoicing challenges