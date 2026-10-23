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Travel compliance 

Simplify travel compliance 

Avalara handles the complexity of travel and rental car tax across a growing footprint of global markets — so your business stays ahead of evolving regulations. 
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Online booking engines 

Choose from offline or API-based tax content solutions and automate returns to ensure compliance never slows growth. 
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Hotel management companies

Streamline tax workflows across multiproperty portfolios. Automate returns and exemption certificate tracking without adding head count.
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Platform solutions

Every guest, stay, and tax obligation —
managed in one place 

Over 15,000 U.S. localities levy local sales tax. With overlapping states, counties, and special taxing districts, rules vary across every jurisdiction nationwide. 

Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality 

Deliver instant, location-specific tax calculations for online booking engines and larger hospitality businesses through a real-time, API-driven solution. 

Avalara Tax Content for Lodging  

Receive regularly updated lodging tax content and delta files through an offline data format to calculate rates more accurately across state and local jurisdictions.

Avalara Returns for Hospitality 

Automate returns preparation, filing, and remittance through a centralized online portal to simplify ongoing compliance. 

Avalara License Management  

Cut manual workload, reduce compliance risk, and stay ahead of every license requirement — for every jurisdiction. 

Avalara Property Tax

Simplify real and personal property tax management within a single, secure hub. 

Avalara 1099 & W-9

Streamline compliance for Forms 1099, W-9, 1095, W-2, and more.

Resources

Resources to navigate travel and lodging tax 

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Report

Checked in, taxed out: Benchmarking tax compliance in the U.S. lodging industry 

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FAQ

The right Avalara solution depends on your industry, transaction volume, and tax compliance requirements. Avalara offers high-performance calculation engines for high-volume booking platforms, centralized portfolio-management tools for hotel groups and management companies, and automated, self-service compliance software. 

Standard sales tax tools are built for product-based transactions, not stays. Avalara is purpose-built for occupancy and hospitality ecosystems, handling the complex variables that generic engines miss. This includes length of stay, accommodation type, property location, and hyperlocal fees like resort charges, parking, and food and beverage. Avalara supports the complete compliance life cycle — calculation, filing, licensing, and exemption management — within a single connected platform.  

Yes. Avalara supports comprehensive lodging tax compliance across Canada, covering federal and provincial taxes (GST, HST, PST, QST, and RST) along with hyperlocal municipal fees, such as Ontario’s Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) and British Columbia’s Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT). We also support Canada’s Accommodation Platform Operator (APO) regulations for digital platforms and marketplaces, while continuously expanding our international footprint to address additional markets worldwide.  

Corporate bookings, government travel, and large-scale event travel may require valid exemption certificates, making missing or expired documents a leading cause of penalties and audit risk for the hospitality industry. Avalara automates the entire exemption certificate life cycle: collection, validation, storage, and proactive renewal reminders. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) slashes certificate processing time from 1 hour down to less than 2 minutes per document using AI-assisted extraction and automated workflows. This helps businesses eliminate up to 2,817 hours of work per year, as per a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting.

Yes. Avalara connects directly with the platforms travel and hospitality businesses rely on most. For hotel and enterprise operations, Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Returns connect with leading hospitality finance, business intelligence, and management systems, including ProfitSword by Actabl, Otelier, and major PMS platforms. 

Stop chasing compliance. Start controlling it.

Avalara reduces manual tasks, improves decision-making, and keeps your business audit-ready. Manage all your tax obligations from one centralized platform.
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