The right Avalara solution depends on your industry, transaction volume, and tax compliance requirements. Avalara offers high-performance calculation engines for high-volume booking platforms, centralized portfolio-management tools for hotel groups and management companies, and automated, self-service compliance software.
Standard sales tax tools are built for product-based transactions, not stays. Avalara is purpose-built for occupancy and hospitality ecosystems, handling the complex variables that generic engines miss. This includes length of stay, accommodation type, property location, and hyperlocal fees like resort charges, parking, and food and beverage. Avalara supports the complete compliance life cycle — calculation, filing, licensing, and exemption management — within a single connected platform.
Yes. Avalara supports comprehensive lodging tax compliance across Canada, covering federal and provincial taxes (GST, HST, PST, QST, and RST) along with hyperlocal municipal fees, such as Ontario’s Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) and British Columbia’s Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT). We also support Canada’s Accommodation Platform Operator (APO) regulations for digital platforms and marketplaces, while continuously expanding our international footprint to address additional markets worldwide.
Corporate bookings, government travel, and large-scale event travel may require valid exemption certificates, making missing or expired documents a leading cause of penalties and audit risk for the hospitality industry. Avalara automates the entire exemption certificate life cycle: collection, validation, storage, and proactive renewal reminders. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) slashes certificate processing time from 1 hour down to less than 2 minutes per document using AI-assisted extraction and automated workflows. This helps businesses eliminate up to 2,817 hours of work per year, as per a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting.
Yes. Avalara connects directly with the platforms travel and hospitality businesses rely on most. For hotel and enterprise operations, Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality and Avalara Returns connect with leading hospitality finance, business intelligence, and management systems, including ProfitSword by Actabl, Otelier, and major PMS platforms.