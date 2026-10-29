Simplify tax compliance for booking engines, online travel agencies, and technology platforms.
Online booking engines process billions of transactions for thousands of tax jurisdictions with constantly shifting rules. Avalara automates lodging tax content, returns, and licensing for a growing set of industries and international markets, empowering your platform to adapt to market needs and scale with confidence.
Handle high-volume tax calculation without latency
Get current lodging tax and rental car tax content delivered directly into your proprietary engine, via API or offline data file. Either way, enjoy high-volume tax calculations without latency or uptime risk.
Stay globally compliant with platform operator regulations
Automate registration, tax calculation, and remittance for platform operator regulations, including Canada’s Accommodation Platform Operator regulations, so your platform stays compliant as international requirements evolve.
Simplify GST/PST across international markets
Maintain accurate calculation across lodging and rental car transactions as tax requirements vary by destination. This comprehensive coverage helps give your platform the support needed to expand confidently.
Expand into new markets with confidence
Grow in international markets with coverage for lodging taxes, rental car taxes, and licensing requirements, so your platform stays ahead of evolving tax rules and filing obligations.