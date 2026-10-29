Get started
Online booking engines

Simplify tax compliance for booking engines, online travel agencies, and technology platforms.

Online booking engines process billions of transactions for thousands of tax jurisdictions with constantly shifting rules. Avalara automates lodging tax content, returns, and licensing for a growing set of industries and international markets, empowering your platform to adapt to market needs and scale with confidence.
Get started

Avalara Tax Content for Lodging

Receive regularly updated lodging tax content and delta files through an offline data format to calculate rates accurately across state and local jurisdictions.

Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality

Deliver real-time, API-based, location-specific tax calculations for lodging and rental cars.

Avalara Returns for Hospitality

Manage returns preparation, filing, and remittance through a centralized online portal to simplify ongoing compliance.

Resources

Insights for online booking engines

See all resources

Guide

Avalara Tax Changes 2026:
Lodging edition

Download the guide

Stop chasing compliance.
Start controlling it.

Avalara reduces manual tasks, improves decision-making, and keeps your business audit-ready. Manage all your tax obligations from one centralized platform.
Get started