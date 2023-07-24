Understanding tax obligations for online travel agencies

An online travel agency (OTA) is a web-based marketplace where consumers can research and book a variety of travel services, including, but not limited to, lodging. An online travel agency is not a metasite or similar platform that merely advertises for businesses without engaging directly or indirectly in transmitting communications and payments. Rather, an online travel agency provides a platform that allows multiple businesses to distribute accommodations and facilitate bookings.

Airbnb and Vrbo are also marketplaces but aren’t technically online travel agencies because they don’t provide the breadth of services offered by travel agencies online: cruises, flights, motor vehicles, etc. Nevertheless, we’re including them in this article because our focus is online lodging intermediaries and the tax challenges they face.

The relationship between an online travel agency and merchant can work in a couple of different ways: The online travel agency can be the merchant, or the hotel (or other lodging provider) can be the merchant. If the OTA is the merchant, consumers pay when they book; the rate type in this scenario is known as the prepay rate or merchant hotel rate. If the hotel is the merchant, consumers pay when they check in and the rate is known as the post-pay rate, agency rate, or hotel-collect rate.

Identifying the merchant of record is a key factor because it determines who’s liable for what taxes.

It’s also critical to determine whether an online travel agency or lodging platform is a "marketplace" for tax purposes. If you're classified as a marketplace facilitator, you may be subject to marketplace facilitator laws and so may need to pay tax on the net rate as well as on your markup (or margin). If you're not classified as a marketplace, for tax purposes, you may only need to pay taxes on your markup.

Lodging intermediaries are constantly evolving in response to changing consumer demand: Couchsurfing is a place to find “friends you haven’t met yet” who’ll let you crash at their place; Hipcamp is an online marketplace for “tent camping, RV parks, cabins, glamping, and more;” and the list goes on and on. “

As the industry grows and evolves,” notes a 2022 State Tax Research Institute report, “the tax issues become more prevalent.”