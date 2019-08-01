Lodging Tax 101: Everything short-term rental hosts need to know
DATE
On demand
TIME
Pre-recorded
DURATION
One hour
COST
Free
Sales and lodging tax for vacation rental property owners and managers can be confusing, time consuming, and frustrating. Join the experts at Avalara MyLodgeTax to learn more about the registration and tax filing requirements for your short-term rental.
We'll discuss general lodging tax requirements and provide a short demo of how Avalara MyLodgeTax simplifies the process. Attendees can expect to learn more about the following key topics:
- What lodging tax is
- When you’re required to collect lodging tax
- When and where you’re required to file and pay lodging tax
- How to offload the work of filing lodging taxes
