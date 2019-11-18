Company overview

Customer

Highgate Industry

Hospitality

Tax type

Lodging Tax

Highgate is a hotel management, investment, and development firm with over 87,000 rooms under management across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. “We’ve grown substantially in recent years, with two acquisitions happening in that timeframe. Our ability to automate is vital to increasing efficiencies and managing the company’s growth,” says Andrew Greco, Highgate’s VP of Compliance and Taxation.

Tax challenges

Manually consolidating data to determine tax obligations for hotels or hotel management companies via their back-end systems is a time-consuming process. “It’s difficult to keep up with the multiple tax laws across the state, city, and local jurisdictional levels,” says Andrew. “Any misunderstanding of tax rules would be costly. Especially since many local tax jurisdictions are strict when it comes to compliance and aggressive when they audit.” Staffing challenges and inconsistent data also contribute to this segment’s tax compliance complexities. These challenges are exacerbated when there are multiple brands of hotels with their own systems of record. “Before working with Avalara, our process was very expensive, complex, and rife with manual processes,” recalls Andrew.

Why Avalara?