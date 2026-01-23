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Jan 23, 2026

Types of 1099 forms (2026 guide)

Dawn Moser

Avalara has updated this blog post; it was originally published in March 2023.

 

Tax forms are notoriously confusing, and with such high stakes, important to get right. We all know the IRS is keen on collecting the right amount of income tax, and determining that amount can be tricky. Especially when one considers everything that counts as income.

 

In addition to wages earned from a job or business, income can be obtained from side hustle sales, the selling of assets, resale of goods, investments, and more. 

 

The good news: The IRS has 1099 forms for all manner of income types.

 

The bad news: It’s not always obvious which forms are necessary or what you owe.

 

Key takeaways

 

  • “1099” refers to the family of IRS forms that are used to report different types of nonemployment income.
  • Each 1099 form corresponds to a specific income category.
  • Payors are responsible for issuing the correct 1099 form to the payee and the IRS.

 

With that in mind, this blog post offers answers to these questions:

 

What’s a 1099 form?

Rather than a single form, the Form 1099 refers to a group of IRS forms issued for income. 

 

Most people are familiar with a W-2 — the form full- or part-time employees receive in triplicate in January or February, detailing the income they received from an employer. 

 

A 1099 is similar, but issued by a company, organization, or individual that does not employ the payee. Think contractors, consultants, freelancers, and self-employed folks as typical recipients of these forms. There are also forms for income not related to work for pay.

 

Different kinds of income require different forms. Some forms are more straightforward than others, and it’s possible to receive multiple types of forms in a single year. 

What are the different types of 1099 forms?

The IRS lists 22 different 1099 forms. Here’s an overview of each form, as of January 2026.

 

Form 1099-A 

 

  • Acquisition or Abandonment of Secured Property
  • File a Form 1099-A for each borrower if you lend money in connection with your trade or business and acquire property or an interest in property in lieu of an unpaid debt.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-A.

 

Form 1099-B 

 

  • Proceeds from Broker and Barter Exchange Transactions
  • A broker or barter exchange must file a Form 1099-B for each person:
    • For whom they sold stocks, commodities, securities future contracts, etc., for cash
    • Who received cash, stock, or other property from a corporation that had its stock acquired or had a substantial change in capital structure
    • Who exchanged property or services through a barter exchange
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-B.

 

Form 1099-C

 

  • Cancellation of Debt
  • File a Form 1099-C if you’re an applicable financial entity, you canceled $600 or more of a debt for a debtor, and an identifiable event has occurred.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-C.

 

Form 1099-CAP

 

  • Changes in Corporate Control and Capital Structure
  • File a Form 1099-CAP for shareholders who receive cash, stock, or other property from an acquisition of control of a company or a substantial change in capital structure.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-CAP.

 

Form 1099-DA 

 

  • Digital Asset Proceeds from Broker Transactions
  • File Form 1099-DA if you performed the sale, exchange, or transfer of digital assets (including cryptocurrency) for a customer. For tax year 2025, brokers are required to report digital asset proceeds from broker transactions for U.S. customers on Form 1099-DA unless the sales fall within the applicable de minimis exception: $600 for a processor of digital asset payments to a second party (PDAP); $10,000 for qualifying stablecoin sales; or $600 for sales of specified non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

 

Form 1099-DIV

 

  • Dividends and Distributions
  • Banks and other financial institutions file Form 1099-DIV to report dividends or other investment distributions to taxpayers and the IRS.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-DIV.

 

Form 1099-G

 

  • Certain Government Payments
  • Federal, state, and local governments file a Form 1099-G if they made payments on a Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) loan, or payments of:
    • Unemployment compensation
    • State or local income tax refunds, credits, or offsets
    • Reemployment trade adjustment assistance (RTAA) 
    • Taxable grants
    • Agricultural payments
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-G.

 

Form 1099-H

 

  • Health Coverage Tax Credit (HCTC) Advance Payments
  • File Form 1099-H if you received advance payments during the calendar year on qualified health insurance payments for the benefit of eligible trade adjustment assistance (TAA), Reemployment TAA, or Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) pension recipients and their qualifying family members.

 

Form 1099-INT

 

  • Interest Income
  • A bank or other financial institution should file a Form 1099-INT for each person you paid at least $10 in interest, or from whom:
    • You withheld and paid any foreign tax on interest  
    • You withheld (and did not refund) any federal income tax under the backup withholding rules
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-INT.

 

Form 1099-K

 

  • Payment Card and Third-Party Network Transactions
  • A third-party settlement organization (TPSO) like PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, or Zelle must file a Form 1099-K for payments made to settle reportable payment transactions. 
  • The 1099-K reporting threshold was lowered by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 but returned to $20,000 and 200 transactions under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. Read One Big Beautiful Bill Act changes 1099 thresholds for more details.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-K.

 

Form 1099-LS

 

  • Reportable Life Insurance Sale
  • File Form 1099-LS if you acquire a life insurance policy, or interest in a life insurance contract, in a reportable policy sale. 

 

Form 1099-LTC

 

  • Long-Term Care and Accelerated Death Benefits
  • File Form 1099-LTC if you pay long-term care or accelerated death benefits.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-LTC.

 

Form 1099-MISC

 

  • Miscellaneous Information
  • Form 1099-MISC applies to payments not covered by other 1099 forms.
  • File Form 1099-MISC for each person you paid: 
    • At least $10 in royalties or broker payments instead of dividends or tax-exempt interest
    • At least $5,000 in direct sales of goods to be resold anywhere besides a permanent retail establishment
    • At least $600 in:
      • Rent
      • Prizes and awards
      • Medical and health care payments 
      • Crop insurance proceeds 
      • Cash payments for aquatic life 
      • Notional principal contract payments to an individual, partnership, or estate 
      • Attorney payments 
      • Fishing boat proceeds
      • Other income payments 
  • The reporting threshold will increase to $2,000 for tax year 2026 and be adjusted for inflation in subsequent years. 
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-MISC.

 

Form 1099-NEC

 

  • Nonemployee Compensation
  • File Form 1099-NEC to report nonemployee compensation (i.e., wages paid to a contractor, freelancer, or consultant).
  • The reporting threshold will increase from $600 to $2,000 for tax year 2026 and be adjusted for inflation in subsequent years.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-NEC.

 

Form 1099-OID

 

  • Original Issue Discount
  • If the original issue discount (OID) that can be included in gross income is at least $10, file Form 1099-OID for any person:
    • For whom you withheld and paid any foreign tax on OID
    • From whom you withheld (and did not refund) any federal income tax under the backup withholding rules
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-OID.

 

From 1099-PATR

 

  • Taxable Distributions Received from Cooperatives
  • If you’re a cooperative, file a Form 1099-PATR for each person:
    • To whom you paid at least $10 in patronage dividends or other distributions described in section 6044(b)
    • From whom you withheld any amount of federal income tax under the backup withholding rules regardless of the amount of the payment
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-PATR.

 

Form 1099-Q

 

  • Payments from Qualified Education Programs (Under Sections 529 and 530)
  • File a Form 1099-Q if you:
    • Are an officer or an employee, or the designee of an officer or employee, having control of a program established by a state or eligible educational institution
    • Made a distribution from a qualified tuition program (including a 529 plan and Coverdell education savings account, or ESA)
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-Q.

 

Form 1099-QA

 

  • Distributions from ABLE Accounts (a savings program to benefit eligible people with disabilities)
  • A state (or its agency) that establishes and maintains a qualified ABLE program must file Form 1099-QA with the IRS for each ABLE account that received any distribution or was terminated.

 

Form 1099-R

 

  • Distributions from Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc.
  • File Form 1099-R for each person to whom you made (or are treated as having made) a designated distribution of $10 or more from:
    • Profit-sharing or retirement plans
    • Individual retirement arrangements (IRAs)
    • Annuities, pensions, insurance contracts, survivor income benefit plans
    • Qualified disability payments under life insurance contracts
    • Charitable gift annuities, etc.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-R.

 

Form 1099-S

 

  • Proceeds from Real Estate Transactions
  • File Form 1099-S to report the sale or exchange of real estate.
  • See how Avalara supports the e-filing and e-delivery of Form 1099-S.

 

Form 1099-SA

 

  • Distributions from an HSA, Archer MSA, or Medicare Advantage MSA
  • File Form 1099-SA to report distributions from a:
    • Health savings account (HSA)
    • Archer Medical Savings Account (Archer MSA)  
    • Medicare Advantage Medical Savings Account (MA MSA)

 

Form 1099-SB

 

  • Seller’s Investment in Life Insurance Contract
  • File Form 1099-SB if you’re the issuer of a life insurance contract and:
    • You receive a statement from an acquirer in a reportable policy sale; or
    • You receive notice of a transfer of the life insurance policy to a foreign person

Do I need to file a 1099 form?

Based on the broad range of situations requiring forms, it’s quite possible you’ll need to file a 1099 at some point.

 

Businesses, contractors, freelancers, and self-employed workers are more likely to have annual 1099 filing obligations. Which form you file depends on the nature of your business and the circumstances.

 

Tracking, managing, and filing 1099s can be confusing and time-consuming. In fact, U.S. companies devote an average of 40 hours to 1099 reporting each January, according to a survey of 1,000 accounts payable (AP) professionals, and large or high-volume filers can spend more than 100 hours on 1099 compliance. 

 

If you’re overwhelmed with IRS compliance or want to offload form management so you can focus on business growth objectives, it may be time to consider automating some of the process.

Can Avalara help with 1099 forms?

Yes, we can. Avalara 1099 & W-9 is an IRS-approved e-filing solution that simplifies compliance for businesses of all sizes as well as for accounting professionals. It’s a secure, efficient, and more accurate way to manage obtaining, issuing, and filing IRS forms.  

 

Check out Avalara 1099 & W-9 to learn about automating 1099-e-filing.

1099 FAQ

There are 22 different 1099 forms as of January 2026. Each 1099 form reports a specific type of nonwage income.

Form 1099-R reports distributions from annuities, insurance contracts, IRAs, pension, retirement, profit-sharing, or similar plans. Form 1099-INT is used to report interest income.

Form 1099-NEC is used to report nonemployee compensation. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act increases the 1099-NEC reporting threshold from $600 to $2,000 for tax year 2026.

Form 1099-B reports proceeds earned from bartered and brokered transactions. Form 1099-MISC is used to report various types of income, including legal settlements, prizes, and rent.

Which 1099 form is best for cryptocurrency tax reporting depends on the type of transaction. For example, crypto payments can be reported on the 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, and starting with the 2025 tax year, 1099-DA. 

 

Except for Form 1099-DA, the IRS has provided little guidance on 1099 reporting requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges. As a result, there’s been some confusion and inconsistency between exchanges. More information can be found on the IRS Frequently asked questions on virtual currency transactions, and Frequently asked questions on digital asset transactions.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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