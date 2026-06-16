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Unify global tax and compliance across Salesforce

Connect Avalara to Salesforce to centralise tax, returns, exemptions, e-invoicing, and cross-border compliance across your revenue operations.
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BENEFITS

Purpose-built to work seamlessly with Salesforce on day one

Enterprise-grade, Salesforce-native experience

Embed enterprise-grade compliance directly in Salesforce workflows, so tax runs where teams sell, bill, and support — with fast setup and minimal IT effort.

AI-powered configuration and research

Simplify onboarding and tax management with AI-powered guidance that helps classify products, configure rules, and answer complex questions in plain language.

Content and control regulators and auditors trust

Access regularly updated global tax content with built-in validation and transaction tracking to support audit-ready compliance across 190+ countries.

One platform to manage global compliance for Salesforce

Centralise tax, returns, exemptions, and e-invoicing in one platform to gain visibility, enforce policies, and manage compliance across Salesforce operations.

Engineered for high-volume, omnichannel Salesforce environments

Scale confidently across regions, entities, and channels with automation built to handle complex, high-volume Salesforce transactions and global tax scenarios.

Deterministic tax at the point of transaction

Calculate tax in real time within Salesforce using jurisdiction-level logic and current rules — reducing discrepancies, audit risk, and downstream adjustments.

INTEGRATIONs

Explore our Salesforce solutions

Agentforce Revenue Management

Manage global tax, VAT, e-invoicing, and more across CPQ, billing, and subscription workflows.

Agentforce Commerce

Automate tax, VAT, and exemptions across B2C, B2B, POS, and order management journeys. 

Agentforce Sales

Integrate real-time tax, VAT, exemptions, and reporting from leads and quotes to orders. 

Agentforce Service

Automate indirect tax compliance across every service interaction in Salesforce.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

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