Video: Avalara solutions can help streamline tax rate calculation, returns filing, exemption tracking, and more.
Trusted by companies in every industry
Benefits
Reduce the complexity of tax compliance, no matter the industry or size of your business
Reduce audit risk with greater accuracy
With tax compliance automation, rate calculations are more accurate, use tax is assessed, returns are filed on time, exemption certificates are up to date and easily accessible, and you can register in all the right locations.
Reduce the high cost and strain on your resources
Avalara lets you offload time-consuming tasks that can drain your finance and accounting teams. Rule and rate updates are pushed to your systems automatically. You can also let Avalara handle your return preparation and filing.
Sell everywhere, through every channel
Avalara provides a single source of truth and a higher degree of accuracy for your transaction tax data across all channels and platforms, including your POS, social, and marketplace channels, in the US and abroad.
Grow with confidence
Automation helps businesses better manage the tax complexity that often comes with growth. The effort required to maintain compliance in a few states is vastly different from what is required when you do business across most of the US. Selling into other countries adds another layer of complexity. With automation, it is easier to scale, and your business can adopt new business platforms that are likely to integrate with Avalara.
Improve customer experience
Avalara delivers real-time rates directly into your shopping cart or invoicing system at the point of purchase. Our solution also streamlines the collection and storage of exemption certificates to help ensure a smooth checkout experience.
EXPLAINER VIDEO
Cloud-based and scalable global tax compliance
Video: Relieve the stress of audits and penalties with a solution that connects to your existing tech stack.
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“Avalara saves me time in applying longitude and latitude to determine tax rates. Their exemption certificate management tool lets me upload thousands of certificates, track expirations, and automate renewal requests.”
William Mullaney
Manager Indirect Tax — AIG, ThermoFisher
Video: How can Avalara save you time or money?
“Within a couple of hours, we had our development sandbox up and were evaluating transactions — smooth implementation with minimal disruption.”
—Jason Heckel
Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group
“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and complex regulations, minimising the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”