Manual exemption certificate management can lead to errors, delays, and audit risk. Avalara lets you automate document collection, apply exemptions accurately, track expirations, and request renewals proactively.
Reduce audit risk
Invalid, expired, or missing exemption certificates put you at risk. Avalara centralises your sales tax data, creating a single source of truth to support audits and help ensure compliance.
Know when and where to file
Be confident that you're registered and filing everywhere you should be. Avalara monitors thresholds by state and alerts you before you need to register, collect GST, or manage exemption certificates.
Keep up with complex rates and rules
Tax rules, rates, and exemptions vary widely and change often. Avalara applies product-specific tax rules across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, and manages HS codes and landed cost calculations to speed up cross-border customs clearance.
Streamline global compliance
Steer clear of delays and unexpected duties. Avalara applies HS codes and calculates VAT, GST, and customs duties to help you stay compliant with evolving global trade rules.
Increase savings
Avoid overpaying use tax on purchases. Avalara gives you visibility into tax liabilities to protect cash flow and margins, by centralising tax data across systems, helping tax teams monitor liabilities, enforce policy, and catch discrepancies.
AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™
Let AI agents do the work
Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.