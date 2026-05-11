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AI-powered tax compliance — purpose-built for manufacturers and distributors

Avalara solves common tax challenges across the supply chain — reducing audit risk, driving efficiency, and increasing savings.
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Manufacturing Explainer
Video: Discover how Avalara delivers AI-powered tax compliance across the entire supply chain.
Trusted by companies in every industry
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Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

 

You can expect the following once you submit: 

 

  • We’ll review your business needs.
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions.
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance. 

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you!

Already a customer? Get technical support.

BENEFITS

Simplify tax compliance at every step

Manage exempt sales with confidence

Manual exemption certificate management can lead to errors, delays, and audit risk. Avalara lets you automate document collection, apply exemptions accurately, track expirations, and request renewals proactively.

Reduce audit risk

Invalid, expired, or missing exemption certificates put you at risk. Avalara centralises your sales tax data, creating a single source of truth to support audits and help ensure compliance.

Know when and where to file

Be confident that you're registered and filing everywhere you should be. Avalara monitors thresholds by state and alerts you before you need to register, collect GST, or manage exemption certificates.

Keep up with complex rates and rules

Tax rules, rates, and exemptions vary widely and change often. Avalara applies product-specific tax rules across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, and manages HS codes and landed cost calculations to speed up cross-border customs clearance.  

Streamline global compliance

Steer clear of delays and unexpected duties. Avalara applies HS codes and calculates VAT, GST, and customs duties to help you stay compliant with evolving global trade rules.

Increase savings

Avoid overpaying use tax on purchases. Avalara gives you visibility into tax liabilities to protect cash flow and margins, by centralising tax data across systems, helping tax teams monitor liabilities, enforce policy, and catch discrepancies.

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
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Illustration of an AI robot with Avalara branding, surrounded by icons representing trust, automation, and technology.

AGENTIC TAX AND COMPLIANCE™

Let AI agents do the work

Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never tires, and always stays up-to-date with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.

Products in your solution

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
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Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
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Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
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Avalara Tax Research

Access sales tax research tools and services for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
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Avalara VAT Reporting

Generate more accurate returns with 150+ automated data checks to help ensure more accurate reporting.
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Avalara Consumer Use

Self-assess your consumer use tax liability without relying on complicated spreadsheets or expensive bespoke solutions.
Read more
View all products
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Integrations

Prebuilt connectors and a robust API help you integrate with your existing tech stack

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Customer stories

See what our customers say

“Preparing financial statements, providing financial analysis, running the department … these are all things that had been put on hold for GST. It’s a night and day difference.”

  • —Jim Stuckey
  • CFO, Cram-A-Lot

“We’ve been able to put people on more meaningful work, like asset management and upgrading other systems.”

  • —Barb Mika
  • Sales Accounting Supervisor, Oxbo

"Hands down, the most important thing is knowing that we’re compliant." It helps me sleep better at night."

  • —Julie Meredith
  • Director of Accounting and Administration, Elettric80
See all customer stories

Explore our manufacturing resources

GUIDE

Why manufacturers choose Avalara

The modern manufacturing enterprise is being rebuilt in real time. Discover why Avalara is giving businesses the competitive advantage and accelerating growth. 
Read the guide
Manufacturing page
Manufacturing page

GUIDE

Why manufacturers choose Avalara

The modern manufacturing enterprise is being rebuilt in real time. Discover why Avalara is giving businesses the competitive advantage and accelerating growth. 

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

Avalara for Manufacturing

Discover why Avalara helps manufacturers automate compliance and reduce risk — so teams can stay focused on moving products, minimising costs, and scaling confidently.
Read the overview
Manufacturing page
Manufacturing page

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

Avalara for Manufacturing

Discover why Avalara helps manufacturers automate compliance and reduce risk — so teams can stay focused on moving products, minimising costs, and scaling confidently.

GUIDE

2026 Avalara Tax Changes for Manufacturers

The 10ᵗʰ edition of our annual report breaks down the tax rules and regulations every manufacturer needs to know.
Read the guide
Demo
Demo

GUIDE

2026 Avalara Tax Changes for Manufacturers

The 10ᵗʰ edition of our annual report breaks down the tax rules and regulations every manufacturer needs to know.

GUIDE

The 5 steps to managing sales tax compliance for exempt sellers

Exemption certificate management can be complicated, but finding the right tax solution fit for your business doesn’t have to be. Learn why with our 5 steps guide. 
Get the guide
5 steps to managing sales tax compliance for exempt sellers
5 steps to managing sales tax compliance for exempt sellers

GUIDE

The 5 steps to managing sales tax compliance for exempt sellers

Exemption certificate management can be complicated, but finding the right tax solution fit for your business doesn’t have to be. Learn why with our 5 steps guide. 

REPORT

Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

Forrester Consulting evaluated ROI, cost savings, and the benefits of Avalara products and services.  
Read the study
Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study
Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

REPORT

Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study

Forrester Consulting evaluated ROI, cost savings, and the benefits of Avalara products and services.  

Awards

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
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