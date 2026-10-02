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Welcome to the Avalara blog

Browse featured stories and the latest posts on a variety of tax topics. You can also search for articles about a specific tax type, region, or industry. 
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Featured stories

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North America

What you need to know about the US-Canada trade war

Sep 09, 2026
Worldwide

Illinois budget bill taxes digital ads, social media

Sep 01, 2026
United States

Pennsylvania changes local sales tax sourcing rules October 2026

Aug 30, 2026

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Tab 2

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Worldwide
Avalara Product Pulse: AI-Driven Tax Compliance Updates

May 12, 2026
Worldwide
Agentic AI for tax reports & dashboards - Avalara solutions

Apr 27, 2026
North America

The Retailer's Guide to Agentic AI for Tax Compliance

Feb 23, 2026
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Abstract seamless background with a subtle repeating wave pattern in pale sand and cream tones.
Worldwide
Versori Training Program for Partners

Aug 26, 2026
North America
Avalara + Dynamics 365: Built-in tax & compliance solutions

Jul 13, 2026
North America

Avalara brings tax intelligence to Sidekick

Jun 24, 2026
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Abstract seamless background with a subtle repeating wave pattern in pale sand and cream tones.
North America

How 2026 tariffs will impact global trade

Sep 18, 2026
Worldwide

What are Section 338 tariffs?

Sep 9, 2026
North America

Country of origin for customs: What it is and why it matters

Jan 22, 2026
Avalara Tax Changes 2026 is here

The 10th edition of our annual report engagingly breaks down key policies related to sales tax, tariffs, and VAT.
Read the report

1644 Articles

U.S. physical nexus for U.K. businesses: Warehouses, FBA, and staff
Europe

U.S. physical nexus for U.K. businesses: Warehouses, FBA, and staff

Nov 06, 2026
Germany e-invoicing: What businesses must complete before 31 December 2026
Europe

Germany e-invoicing: What businesses must complete before 31 December 2026

Nov 06, 2026
Avi Chrome Extension for Avalara | Tax Compliance Support
Worldwide

Avi Chrome Extension for Avalara | Tax Compliance Support

Nov 06, 2026
U.S. sales tax on refunds, discounts, and credit adjustments
Europe

U.S. sales tax on refunds, discounts, and credit adjustments

Oct 28, 2026
The vendor certificate chase: Why it costs more than you think, and how to stop it
North America

The vendor certificate chase: Why it costs more than you think, and how to stop it

Oct 28, 2026
Construction sales and use tax in QuickBooks Online
North America

Construction sales and use tax in QuickBooks Online

Oct 28, 2026
QuickBooks Multi-State Sales Tax Automation
North America

QuickBooks Multi-State Sales Tax Automation

Oct 27, 2026
Avalara + Salesforce Storefront Next: Tax compliance built in from day one
North America

Avalara + Salesforce Storefront Next: Tax compliance built in from day one

Oct 25, 2026
Best Sales Tax Software for Small Businesses
North America

Best Sales Tax Software for Small Businesses

Oct 23, 2026
Two ways to exempt a backpack in Connecticut — Wacky Tax Wednesday
United States

Two ways to exempt a backpack in Connecticut — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Oct 23, 2026
Quantifying tax modernization: How automated compliance delivers 322% ROI
North America

Quantifying tax modernization: How automated compliance delivers 322% ROI

Oct 22, 2026
How to file U.S. sales tax returns across multiple states
Europe

How to file U.S. sales tax returns across multiple states

Oct 22, 2026

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