Self-billing remains fully legal under the reform, but the transmission method changes. Rather than sending PDF or paper invoices directly to suppliers, buyers must issue structured e-invoices through an approved platform using dedicated self-billing type codes and mandatory mentions.
The supplier remains legally liable for the VAT due on the transaction and for declaring the output tax on its VAT return. While the buyer is contractually responsible for the accuracy of the data it inputs under the billing mandate, the statutory tax liability cannot be transferred away from the supplier.
Under the official French e-invoicing technical specifications, self-billed invoices must use electronic type code 389 (self-billed invoice) and credit notes must use type code 261 (self-billed credit note). In addition, the readable invoice must display the mandatory mention “Autofacturation”.
The billing mandate sets the acceptance procedure, whether through explicit sign-off or tacit approval within an agreed timeframe. If a supplier identifies an error in pricing, quantity, or VAT treatment, it can flag the invoice using platform dispute statuses such as refusée or litige, prompting the buyer to issue a matching self-billed credit note (code 261) to correct the transaction.