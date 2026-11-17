Can the buyer issue an invoice on behalf of the supplier?

Under Article 289 of the French General Tax Code, a buyer can issue invoices on behalf of a supplier, provided there is a prior agreement and an agreed acceptance procedure. The buyer acts as the operational creator of the file, but the document remains a sales invoice issued on behalf of the vendor.

Who is responsible for the invoice and the VAT?

Statutory liability does not shift under a self-billing arrangement:

The supplier remains legally accountable to the French tax administration (Direction générale des Finances publiques or DGFiP) for tax compliance and must account for output VAT on the sale.

The buyer is contractually liable to the supplier for the accuracy of the underlying transaction data and remains responsible for substantiating its own input VAT deductions.

Payment data reporting must also be completed for taxable services under statutory French e-reporting rules.

Cross-border sales data must also be reported correctly.

Who does what in a self-billing flow?

Activity Supplier Buyer Supplier’s approved platform Buyer’s approved platform Authorise self-billing Signs mandate Signs mandate — — Collect transaction data Verifies delivery Gathers quantities and rates — — Create invoice Holds tax liability Generates electronic invoice — May validate format Transmit invoice Authorises issuance Submits to platform Receives and delivers Validates and routes Review invoice Approves or disputes Handles queries Delivers life-cycle status Relays life-cycle status Correct errors Approves treatment Issues self-billed credit note Delivers credit note Routes credit note Declare output VAT Declares to DGFiP — — — Retain records Retains archive Retains archive Optional storage Optional storage

Can a French buyer self-bill a foreign supplier?

A French business can self-bill a foreign vendor, but the tax and invoicing rules depend on the supplier’s establishment status. If the non-French vendor has no permanent establishment in France, the transaction typically falls under e-reporting rather than domestic e-invoicing.

Self-billing must not be confused with deemed-supplier transactions, where an online intermediary acts as the principal seller for VAT purposes.