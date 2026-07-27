France’s business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing and e-reporting mandate arrives in September 2026. For online sellers the hard questions include: Who owes what? Which entity is the legal seller of record? Which transactions run through e-invoicing and which through e-reporting? What do your marketplace arrangements, warehouse locations, and drop-ship chains mean for your obligations? This post maps each transaction type, sets out the key deadlines, and gives you a practical diagnostic to identify where your compliance gaps are.

Key takeaways

Seller-of-record status, business establishment, and inventory location determine your treatment — and a marketplace collecting VAT on your behalf doesn’t automatically eliminate your own reporting duties.

Every affected business must be able to receive e-invoices from September 2026, including marketplace commission invoices, third-party logistics (3PL) bills, and technology supplier invoices. Even small sellers can’t defer the entire project to 2027.

Business-to-consumer (B2C) orders don’t require B2B e-invoices, but they’re not exempt. Transaction e-reporting covers consumer sales, refunds, and payment data. If you hold stock in a French warehouse, that can create domestic obligations even for foreign sellers.

Fix checkout first. Capturing business status, VAT numbers, and ship-from data before payment prevents misclassifications that no downstream platform can fix.

Why France’s e-invoicing mandate changes ecommerce compliance

France’s mandate doesn’t just change the file format businesses send to each other. It changes the entire invoicing process. Emailed PDFs and downloadable order receipts no longer satisfy the relevant B2B requirements. A compliant e-invoice is machine-readable structured data in one of three accepted formats — UBL, CII, or Factur-X — routed through a state-registered approved platform, with buyer identification, validation, and life cycle status updates built in. The French tax authority’s electronic invoicing overview sets out the full scope, phased deadlines, and e-reporting obligations. That has implications beyond the finance team. Invoicing, VAT determination, payment, and reporting data are now connected in ways they weren’t before. Ecommerce teams that treat this as an accounts receivable project will miss obligations that sit across their entire order-to-cash process.

Does France’s e-invoicing mandate apply to ecommerce sellers?

It depends on your legal structure, not your customer base. The mandate applies to businesses established in France and subject to French VAT. That includes French-registered ecommerce merchants, marketplace sellers with French legal entities or establishments, and businesses operating under certain VAT registration obligations.

What business leaders should resolve first

The answers to these questions determine every obligation that follows: Which legal entities in your structure issue invoices? Which hold French VAT registrations? Who owns inventory at each stage of the transaction? Which party contracts with the customer? Which system generates the legal invoice? And critically — is the marketplace, the merchant, or another party the seller of record?

France e-invoicing deadlines for online sellers

The rollout begins from 1 September 2026. Large and medium-sized businesses must be able to receive compliant e-invoices from that date, begin issuing in-scope domestic B2B invoices, and start e-reporting for relevant B2C and international transactions. Small and micro-businesses follow on 1 September 2027. Business size is assessed at the legal entity level — a group structure can contain entities sitting on different deadlines, and mergers or restructuring can shift that picture.

Why receiving readiness arrives first for every seller

The September 2026 receiving obligation applies to all affected businesses regardless of size. That means structured e-invoices will start arriving before smaller sellers are required to issue them — covering marketplace commission and service fees, 3PL bills, and technology and advertising invoices from French suppliers. Getting ready to receive isn’t passive. It requires registering with an approved platform, publishing routing information in the PPF directory, and making sure your accounts payable workflows can ingest structured invoice data. Small sellers that assume they can wait until 2027 to start preparing will find themselves behind before their own issuance deadline arrives.

Which ecommerce transactions require e-invoicing or e-reporting?

E-invoicing covers the structured exchange of invoices for qualifying domestic B2B transactions. E-reporting transmits transaction data outside that scope — plus payment reporting for specified categories. They share some data sources but have different destinations and workflows. Treating them as the same obligation is one of the most common mistakes ecommerce businesses make at this stage.

Domestic B2B ecommerce transactions

Where both seller and buyer are established in France and subject to French VAT, the transaction falls under mandatory e-invoicing. The buyer’s VAT identity and business status must be captured before invoicing. Invoices are transmitted through approved platforms, and corrections, rejections, credit notes, and life cycle status updates all form part of the compliance picture.

B2C ecommerce transactions

Consumer orders don’t require a B2B e-invoice, but they’re not outside the regime. E-reporting captures daily sales totals, VAT amounts, transaction categories, and payment data. Refunds, partial refunds, vouchers, and cancellations all create reporting obligations. A B2C order can generate a reporting requirement without ever producing a B2B e-invoice.

International and cross-border transactions

Cross-border B2B sales outside the domestic exchange scope, intra-EU supplies, exports, and imports each carry their own classification. The assumption that “not e-invoiced” means “not reportable” is wrong. E-reporting interacts with existing VAT returns and recapitulative statements — and the two need to reconcile. The AIFE — France’s government agency responsible for public financial information systems — clearly distinguishes domestic B2B e-invoicing from e-reporting for international B2B, B2C, and payment data.

The ecommerce transaction decision table

Use this table as a starting point. Confirm establishment, VAT status, place of supply, and contractual seller for every flow. Analyse each leg of multiparty transactions separately and escalate ambiguous marketplace and drop-ship chains to a tax specialist. Ecommerce scenario Commercial relationship Likely compliance route Key questions French merchant sells to a French VAT-registered business Domestic B2B Structured e-invoice through approved platforms Buyer VAT ID, routing address, invoice format, life cycle status French merchant sells to a French consumer Domestic B2C E-reporting Transaction totals, VAT, payment data, refunds French seller sells to an EU business Cross-border B2B Existing VAT invoicing plus French e-reporting analysis VAT ID validation, place of supply, currency, exemption evidence French seller sells to an EU consumer Cross-border B2C E-reporting plus OSS or local VAT treatment Destination VAT, OSS data, returns, fulfilment country Marketplace contracts with customer as seller of record Platform-led model Platform obligation may differ from underlying seller obligation Deemed-supplier rules, invoice issuer, commissions, settlement records Third-party seller contracts directly with customer Seller-led marketplace model Seller remains central to invoice and reporting analysis Buyer classification, marketplace data access, payout reconciliation Overseas seller holds stock in France Local inventory or establishment exposure French VAT registration and e-reporting analysis Importer, stock owner, warehouse movements, domestic sales Seller uses a French 3PL for EU orders Distributed fulfilment Transaction-by-transaction place-of-supply review Ship-from location, stock transfers, VAT IDs, invoice entity Drop-ship order fulfilled by another supplier Multiparty chain Separate invoice and reporting treatment for each supply Legal seller, ship-from country, title transfer, customer type Marketplace sale followed by return or partial refund Post-sale adjustment Credit note or corrected reporting event Original invoice link, VAT adjustment, refund date, platform deduction

Marketplace sellers, facilitators, and B2B2C invoice flows

Are marketplace sellers responsible for e-invoicing or e-reporting?

Responsibility follows the legal supply chain, not the platform’s branding. In a direct-seller model, the merchant contracts with the customer and owns the invoice obligation. In a marketplace seller-of-record model, the platform may take on that role — but platform tax collection doesn’t automatically eliminate the seller’s own reporting duties. The product sale, commission fees, advertising, fulfilment, and subscription charges all need to be assessed separately. Marketplace tax automation software can help you handle the complexity of these multiparty obligations.

Marketplace facilitator and deemed-supplier transactions

When a platform is treated as making or facilitating the taxable supply, two-leg transaction models may apply for VAT purposes. One entity records gross sales; another records platform fees. The customer-facing invoice and the seller-to-platform invoice are different documents with different obligations attached. Reconciling VAT treatment against marketplace settlement reports requires clear evidence — and when platform documentation is incomplete, that evidence gap becomes your problem.

B2B buyers purchasing through consumer-style checkout

Business customers don’t always identify themselves at checkout. VAT numbers get added after order completion. Consumer receipts get requested retrospectively as VAT invoices. These scenarios create misclassification risk that compounds downstream. The solution is capturing legal name, VAT ID, SIREN or SIRET number, and billing address at checkout — before payment, not after.

Platform fees, seller services, and settlement reconciliation

Commission invoices issued by a French or foreign marketplace, advertising fees, fulfilment charges, warehousing costs, and payment-processing services all carry their own invoice and VAT treatment. Cross-border service invoices may fall under reverse charge. Domestic French platform supplier invoices will arrive as structured e-invoices from September 2026 — which means your accounts payable function needs to be ready to receive them. Matching fee invoices to net settlement amounts requires a complete reconciliation set: order to invoice, invoice to payment, marketplace settlement to ledger, and e-reporting to VAT return. Gaps in any of these create compliance risk that’s difficult to unpick after the fact.

Cross-border sales, inventory, and fulfilment patterns

How are cross-border EU ecommerce sales reported?

Customer location and B2B/B2C classification drive the analysis. Intra-Community supplies and distance sales carry different VAT treatment, and the evidence supporting transport and customer status needs to be retained. Reconciliation runs by jurisdiction, VAT rate, order date, and refund period. One principle matters here: The One-Stop Shop (OSS) system declares VAT but does not replace French e-reporting. The two must reconcile. Registering for OSS doesn’t remove your e-reporting obligation for reportable French transactions. EU distance-selling VAT thresholds can guide you on how cross-border obligations apply to your transactions.

Do foreign online sellers have to comply with French e-invoicing rules?

Sellers without a French establishment are generally outside the scope of domestic B2B e-invoicing. But e-reporting exposure for reportable French transactions still needs to be assessed. And holding stock in France changes the analysis — locally held inventory can create French VAT registration obligations and domestic transactions that bring additional requirements with them. French VAT registration alone doesn’t settle the treatment. Entity-specific conclusions should be escalated to a tax adviser. The French tax authority’s e-reporting requirements for foreign companies set out what applies to non-established sellers with French VAT obligations.

French warehouses and 3PL fulfilment

Stock stored in France before a customer sale creates domestic supply considerations. Local deliveries and shipments to other EU countries carry different place-of-supply treatment. Inventory transfers and call-off stock arrangements add further complexity. Your 3PL needs to provide ship-from and dispatch confirmation data that feeds directly into your invoicing and reporting workflows. Timing differences between order creation, dispatch, invoice, and payment need to be tracked carefully — and returns arriving at a different warehouse from the original fulfilment location need their own process.

Drop-shipping and chain transactions

In a drop-ship arrangement, goods move directly from supplier to customer while the merchant sits in the middle. Each leg of that chain — supplier to merchant, merchant to customer — is a separate taxable supply with its own invoice and reporting obligation. The importer of record, customs data dependencies, and title transfer point all affect how each leg is treated. Commercial order flow and VAT invoice flow are not the same thing. Map them separately.

Checkout data and systems readiness

What data must ecommerce platforms capture before checkout?

The compliance problems that surface after go-live almost always trace back to data that wasn’t captured before payment. Customer type — business or consumer — needs to be established at checkout, not inferred afterwards. Legal business name, billing address, French and EU VAT identification numbers, and SIREN (business identifier) or SIRET (code for individual establishment or location within that business) numbers where required all need to be collected and validated before the order is confirmed. Ship-from, ship-to, and supply locations need to be recorded at the transaction level. Beyond customer data, each transaction needs product or service classification, taxable amount, VAT rate, VAT amount, and exemption reason where applicable. Payment method, payment date, and refund events need to be stored separately from invoice dates. Marketplace and seller-of-record identifiers, and original invoice references for corrections and credit notes, complete the picture.

Mapping the commerce stack and connecting a platform

Before you can connect an approved platform, you need a clear picture of every system in your commerce stack that touches invoice data. That means your storefront and checkout, marketplace portals, order management system, tax engine, payment gateway, warehouse and 3PL platform, ERP and billing system, approved e-invoicing platform, VAT and OSS reporting tools, and reconciliation systems. One authoritative invoice record needs to be identified across all of them. When evaluating an approved platform for ecommerce specifically, look at API capacity and transaction volume limits, service levels during seasonal peaks, coverage for both incoming and outgoing documents, and error and resubmission handling at marketplace scale.

Ecommerce e-invoicing readiness diagnostic

Map exposure and segment every flow

Start with legal and VAT exposure. Identify every French company, branch, fixed establishment, or VAT registration in your structure. Note which entities own goods in French warehouses, which entity is named in customer terms and invoices, and which foreign entities have reportable French transactions. Document entity-size classifications and the deadlines that follow from them. Then segment each flow before assessing anything. Domestic B2B, domestic B2C, cross-border EU B2B and B2C, export and import, marketplace seller and marketplace-as-seller transactions, drop-shipping, 3PL and multi-warehouse fulfilment, and returns, credits, cancellations, and warranty replacements all need to be treated separately.

Assess data, technology, and operational readiness

Work through these questions honestly. On data: does checkout distinguish business from consumer buyers? Are VAT numbers captured and validated? Is ship-from inventory location identified at the transaction level? Are invoice and payment dates stored separately? Do credit notes reference original invoices? Are marketplace commissions separated from gross sales? On technology and operations: is an approved platform selected with routing configured? Is outbound invoice and e-reporting extraction designed? Are incoming supplier invoices connected to accounts payable? Are rejection workflows owned by a named team? Have marketplace contracts been reviewed? Are reconciliation controls documented? Any question answered “no” is a gap that needs to be resolved before go-live. Some gaps are more critical than others. If you don’t know who the legal seller of record is, who issues the invoice, or which approved platform you’ll use, resolve those before anything else.

The ecommerce edge-case test set

Testing only your standard, straightforward transactions isn’t enough. Your test set should include a high-volume B2C sales day, a French B2B order with valid routing data, a business buyer identified after checkout, a marketplace-facilitated sale, and a cross-border OSS transaction. It should also cover a partial shipment with split payment, full and partial refunds, a drop-ship order, a failed invoice transmission, and a duplicate marketplace event.

How Avalara can automate ecommerce e-invoicing compliance

The challenge for ecommerce businesses isn’t understanding the mandate — it’s connecting compliance to the systems their teams already use every day. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting works as a compliance layer across ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and billing environments. It standardises country-specific formats and validation rules, handles transmission to national platforms and invoice networks, and transforms incoming invoices for downstream finance systems. For ecommerce businesses, this means more consistent invoice data across channels, earlier detection of missing or invalid fields, scalable processing during seasonal sales peaks, and easier reconciliation of invoices, reports, and payments. And a single integration strategy that expands into new markets as further mandates come into force — rather than rebuilding compliance country by country. Speak with Avalara to discuss your French e-invoicing mandate challenges.

FAQ

Does France’s e-invoicing mandate apply to ecommerce sellers?

It depends on your legal structure, not your customer base. The mandate applies to businesses established in France and subject to French VAT. Having French customers doesn’t automatically bring you into scope — the analysis needs to happen at the legal entity level.

Do B2C ecommerce sales require e-invoices?

No, but they’re not outside the regime. B2C transactions don’t require a structured B2B e-invoice, but they do trigger e-reporting obligations. Daily sales totals, VAT amounts, payment data, refunds, and cancellations all need to be reported to the DGFiP.

Are marketplace sellers responsible for e-invoicing or e-reporting?

Responsibility follows the legal supply chain. In a direct-seller model, the merchant owns the invoice obligation. In a marketplace seller-of-record model, the platform may take on that role — but platform tax collection doesn’t automatically remove the seller’s own reporting duties. The product sale, commission fees, and other charges all need to be assessed separately.

Do foreign online sellers have to comply with French e-invoicing rules?

Sellers without a French establishment are generally outside domestic B2B e-invoicing scope, but e-reporting exposure still needs to be assessed. Holding stock in a French warehouse changes the analysis — locally held inventory can create French VAT registration obligations and domestic transactions that bring additional requirements.

What data must ecommerce platforms capture before checkout?