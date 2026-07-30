The European Union (EU) has removed the long-standing EU de minimis customs duty exemption for low-value consignments valued at €150 or less. In its place, the EU has introduced a temporary €3 customs duty on qualifying low-value ecommerce imports. This change is likely to apply until 1 July 2028, when the EU Customs Data Hub for ecommerce is expected to become available and normal product-specific duty treatment will apply instead. This reform affects businesses selling and shipping low-value goods from outside the EU to consumers in EU member states. It also increases the importance of accurate product descriptions, HS classification, country-of-origin data, and alignment with carriers and customs brokers. One operational detail now matters more than ever: how the shipment is declared at customs. This means understanding the difference between H1, H6, and H7 declaration types. It’s also worth distinguishing the €3 customs duty from two related but separate charges that readers sometimes conflate with it. The first is the proposed EU-wide handling fee — a fee, not a duty, with an amount and start expected to be confirmed in autumn 2026. The second is national handling fees introduced by individual member states: Italy, for example, introduced a €2 charge on low-value imports from 1 January 2026, and other member states are reported to be considering similar measures. This article focuses specifically on the €3 customs duty and how declaration type affects its calculation. The EU handling fee and national fees are separate obligations and are not covered here. The legal basis for the €3 duty is Council Regulation (EU) 2026/382. The declaration framework governing how goods are classified and grouped at customs is set out in amendments to the Union Customs Code (UCC) Delegated and Implementing Acts — delegated rules adopted on 30 April 2026, with implementing rules published in the Official Journal on 8 June 2026. The European Commission published operator guidance in June 2026 to support businesses and logistics partners in understanding their obligations under the new regime.

Key takeaways

The €3 duty applies per item based on tariff classification — not per parcel or physical unit. How goods are grouped onto declaration lines depends on the classification level required by the declaration type your carrier or broker uses, which means the total duty can vary for the same shipment.

How goods are grouped onto declaration lines depends on the classification level required by the declaration type your carrier or broker uses, which means the total duty can vary for the same shipment. H1, H6, and H7 produce different outcomes. H7 allows the broadest grouping (6-digit HS level), H6 groups at the 8-digit CN level for postal shipments, and H1 requires the most detail (10-digit TARIC) — meaning more potential declaration lines, and in most cases a higher total duty. The exception is preferential-origin goods, where H1 may be the lowest-cost path.

H7 allows the broadest grouping (6-digit HS level), H6 groups at the 8-digit CN level for postal shipments, and H1 requires the most detail (10-digit TARIC) — meaning more potential declaration lines, and in most cases a higher total duty. The exception is preferential-origin goods, where H1 may be the lowest-cost path. Data quality is now a commercial issue, not just a compliance one. Accurate HS codes, product descriptions, and country-of-origin data affect how goods are grouped at customs — which directly impacts the landed cost your customers see.

What are H1, H6, and H7 declarations?

H1, H6, and H7 are different EU customs declaration types that determine how much classification detail is required and whether items can be grouped together on a single declaration. That distinction matters because the new €3 duty applies per item, where an “item” is defined by tariff classification — not physical quantity. A package of five identical T-shirts is one item (€3); a T-shirt and a watch in the same parcel are two items (€6). In filing terms, this means the duty is assessed per customs declaration line, and how goods are grouped onto those lines — which depends on the declaration type used — determines the total amount owed.

H1: Standard customs declaration

H1 is the standard declaration type and demands the most granular classification. Products must be classified at the full 10-digit Integrated Tariff of the European Communities (TARIC) level, which is more specific than the 6-digit HS or 8-digit CN codes used in H7 and H6 declarations, respectively. Because items can only be grouped when they match at this detailed level, H1 declarations tend to produce more declaration lines when products differ at the TARIC level. It is typically used where a carrier, broker, or declarant files a full customs declaration, or where a specific customs treatment requires the standard declaration path. There’s one important exception to the general rule that H1 produces a higher duty outcome. Goods that qualify for preferential treatment under an EU trade agreement — such as the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement — may be eligible for a zero-duty rate when declared under H1, provided proof of origin is supplied and VAT was not collected via IOSS. In these cases, H1 is not the most expensive path: it is the only declaration type through which preferential origin treatment can be claimed, making it potentially the lowest-cost option for qualifying shipments.

H6: Postal declaration

H6 applies to postal consignments and allows products to be grouped at the 8-digit CN level rather than the full 10-digit TARIC level. That broader grouping means multiple goods sharing the same 8-digit classification can be consolidated onto fewer declaration lines, which can reduce the total duty owed. H6 is the relevant declaration type for sellers using postal operators or postal clearance flows.

H7: Courier or low-value consignment declaration

H7 is typically used for low-value consignments handled by couriers or other declarants and offers the broadest grouping of the three types — at the 6-digit HS level. Where multiple goods share the same 6-digit HS classification, they may be consolidated onto a single declaration line, potentially resulting in the fewest lines and the lowest duty outcome. H7 applies to courier-style low-value shipment workflows where the carrier or declarant files using the H7 process.

Why the declaration type can change the duty calculation

The European Commission defines the €3 duty as applying per item, where “item” means a distinct tariff classification — not a physical unit. A package of five identical T-shirts counts as one item; a T-shirt and a watch count as two. In filing terms, this maps directly to customs declaration lines: each line represents one item as defined by tariff classification, and a line may cover multiple physical units if they share the same classification. Because the declaration type (H1, H6, or H7) determines how granularly goods are classified and grouped onto lines, the same parcel can produce a different number of lines — and a different total duty — depending on which declaration type is used. To be precise: the duty rule itself is uniform across H1, H6, and H7 — what varies is how many separate tariff lines a shipment is split into, because each declaration type requires a different level of classification detail.

Example: Three apparel items in one parcel

Assume a shipment contains a red cotton T-shirt, a blue cotton T-shirt, and a polyester T-shirt. Under H1 , if the goods differ at the 10-digit TARIC level, they may need to be declared on separate lines. That could result in multiple €3 charges.

, if the goods differ at the 10-digit TARIC level, they may need to be declared on separate lines. That could result in multiple €3 charges. Under H6 , postal consignments can group at the 8-digit CN level. If the items match at the 8-digit level, they may be consolidated onto fewer declaration lines.

, postal consignments can group at the 8-digit CN level. If the items match at the 8-digit level, they may be consolidated onto fewer declaration lines. Under H7, courier or low-value declaration flows can group at the 6-digit HS level. If the products share the same 6-digit HS code, they may be grouped more broadly.

Declaration type Classification level Potential grouping Example duty outcome H1 10-digit TARIC Narrowest grouping More lines; potentially higher duty H6 8-digit CN Postal grouping Fewer lines if 8-digit CN matches H7 6-digit HS Broader grouping Fewer lines if 6-digit HS matches

The carrier or broker’s actual declaration type must match the clearance type used in your duties or landed cost calculation service setup. Otherwise, the amount collected from the customer may not match the amount assessed at customs.

Does your clearance model guarantee the reduced €3 calculation?

Not necessarily. Aligning your duty calculation to an intended clearance model — whether H1, H6, or H7 — helps you estimate the likely cost, but it does not by itself guarantee the final amount collected at the border. What matters is whether your carrier or customs broker actually files the declaration the way you assumed. That means businesses need to have direct conversations with their logistics partners before shipments begin. Specifically, you should confirm which declaration type will be used at the border, whether items will be grouped or split on the declaration, what classification level is applied for grouping, and whether product description, country of origin, or other data could affect that grouping. It is also worth checking whether any product types or shipment categories are excluded from simplified treatment altogether. This alignment is especially important now because the EU reform places significantly greater reliance on accurate electronic shipment data. Depending on your operating model, you may need to supply precise product descriptions, classification codes, consignee details, seller and buyer information, and product identifiers as part of the evolving customs-data requirements — all of which can influence how goods are grouped and what duty is ultimately assessed.

Why this matters for customer experience

For ecommerce sellers and marketplaces, the declaration type affects more than compliance. It can influence the landed cost shown at checkout. If a business calculates duties assuming H7 grouping but the carrier files the shipment under H1, the business may undercollect from the buyer. If the business assumes H1 but the carrier files under H6 or H7, the business may overstate landed cost and create unnecessary checkout friction. That is why customs-data alignment is now a commercial issue as much as a compliance issue. Businesses should review: Their carriers and clearance paths.

Whether shipments are postal, courier, or standard declarations.

Whether they offer DDP or DAP checkout experiences.

How they collect and store HS codes.

Whether their product catalogue supports accurate grouping.

How they validate descriptions, country of origin, and declared values.

H1, H6, and H7: Quick comparison

Feature H1 H6 H7 Typical use case Standard customs declaration Postal consignments Courier or low-value consignment declaration Classification level 10-digit TARIC 8-digit CN 6-digit HS Grouping flexibility Lowest Moderate Highest AvaTax Cross-Border default? Yes No No AvaTax transaction input No shipment type needed shipment_type = “postal” shipment_type = “courier” Why it matters May create more declaration lines, but is the only path to zero duty for preferential-origin goods Can reduce lines for postal shipments Can reduce lines for courier shipments Key customer action Confirm if carrier files H1 Confirm postal filing path Confirm courier/declarant filing path

What businesses should do now

The steps below will not eliminate all uncertainty — customs outcomes depend on many factors outside any single business’s control. But they represent the practical groundwork that ecommerce sellers, marketplaces, and logistics teams can put in place now to reduce the risk of mismatches between what is collected at checkout and what is assessed at the border. Confirm their clearance model: Ask your carriers and customs brokers whether they will file H1, H6, or H7 declarations for low-value EU imports. Align calculation assumptions with the actual customs filing path: Confirm that the clearance model used for duty calculation reflects how the carrier, postal operator, or broker will declare the shipment at the border. Review product classification quality: Ensure products are classified with accurate HS, CN, or TARIC codes as needed. Improve product descriptions: Avoid vague descriptions such as “accessories,” “parts,” or “clothing.” Use customs-grade descriptions that support classification and grouping. Validate country-of-origin data: Origin may affect classification treatment, preferential duty claims, and grouping. Review DDP and DAP strategies: Decide whether duties and taxes will be handled upfront or after import. Under DDP (Delivered Duty Paid), the seller or merchant collects and pays import duties and taxes before delivery, creating a more predictable landed-cost experience for the buyer. Under DAP (Delivered at Place), the buyer is responsible for paying duties, taxes, and fees after the shipment arrives, which can create additional delivery friction or surprise charges. Monitor product identifier requirements: New product identifier data can be supplied voluntarily and becomes mandatory from 1 November 2026.

How Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border supports H1, H6, and H7

AvaTax Cross-Border helps businesses calculate customs duties and import taxes in real time, supporting product classification, landed-cost estimation, and DDP buyer experiences designed to reduce checkout uncertainty and the risk of under- or overcollection. Critically for the EU reform, it supports all three declaration types — H1, H6, and H7 — allowing sellers, marketplaces, and logistics partners to align their duty calculations with the actual clearance model used by their carrier or broker. As the reform continues to evolve, accurate classification, data readiness, and carrier alignment will only become more important. Businesses that put the groundwork in place now are better positioned to reduce customs surprises, protect conversion rates, and deliver a more predictable experience for international buyers. Speak with Avalara today about your cross-border challenges.

FAQ

When does the EU €150 customs duty exemption end?

The exemption ended on 1 July 2026. From that date, qualifying low-value ecommerce consignments valued at €150 or less became subject to a temporary €3 customs duty. This temporary measure is likely to apply until 1 July 2028, when the EU Customs Data Hub for ecommerce is expected to come online and normal product-specific customs duties are expected to apply.

What should businesses confirm with their carrier or broker?

Businesses should confirm which declaration type will be used, what classification level is required, whether items will be grouped or split, what data must be supplied, and whether any product types are excluded from simplified treatment.

Who is responsible for paying the €3 duty?

The duty is imposed on businesses, not collected from consumers at the point of delivery. Responsibility lies primarily with the seller or importer of the goods — in practice, the IOSS holder, the user of a special arrangements scheme, or their indirect customs representative. Only in residual cases, where a member state offers a free web-based citizen declaration facility, would a consumer bear direct responsibility. Businesses should confirm with their customs broker or representative exactly who is responsible for calculation, collection, filing, and remittance under their specific operating model.

Is this separate from import VAT?

Yes. Import VAT already applies to low-value goods imported into the EU. The July 2026 change relates to customs duty on low-value consignments that previously benefited from the €150 duty exemption.

What data should businesses prepare?

Businesses should prepare accurate product descriptions, HS, CN, and TARIC classifications, country-of-origin data, declared values, seller and buyer information, consignee details, and any required product identifiers. Better data quality can reduce the risk of delays, undercollection, or mismatches between checkout estimates and customs outcomes.

Is the €3 duty the same as the handling fee?

No. The €3 customs duty is a separate charge from two other fees readers sometimes conflate with it. The proposed handling fee is an EU-wide fee — not a duty — with an amount expected to be confirmed in autumn 2026. Some member states have also introduced their own national handling fees: Italy introduced a €2 charge on low-value imports from 1 January 2026, and other member states are considering similar measures. These are distinct obligations from the €3 customs duty covered in this article.