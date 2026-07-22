France’s e-invoicing and e-reporting mandate starts rolling out on 1 September 2026. It’s a significant reform — and not just because it changes how invoices are sent. It changes how they’re created, exchanged, validated, and reported to the French tax authority. It’s possible that if you’re operating in France, you’ll have more gaps in your readiness than you realise. Let’s go through what the mandate requires, how the platform ecosystem works, which deadlines apply to your business, and what you need to do to be ready.

Key takeaways The phased rollout starts 1 September 2026. All businesses must be able to receive e-invoices from that date.

Obligations for issuing e-invoices and meeting e-reporting requirements depend on business size. Large enterprises and ETIs must comply from September 2026. SMEs and micro-enterprises have until September 2027.

E-invoicing and e-reporting are two separate obligations. Not being subject to one doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the other.

Businesses exchange invoices through state-registered approved platforms, known as plateformes agréées. The Portail Public de Facturation (PPF) acts as a central directory and data hub.

Structured formats — Factur-X, UBL, and CII — are required. Clean master data and proper life cycle status handling are the critical path to compliance.

French e-invoicing mandate 2026: what businesses need to know first What is the French e-invoicing mandate? France’s e-invoicing mandate requires businesses to exchange structured electronic invoices for in-scope domestic business-to-business (B2B) transactions. It applies to VAT-taxable businesses established in France that trade with one another. It’s important to understand what a compliant e-invoice actually is. A scanned PDF or an invoice sent by email doesn’t count. A compliant e-invoice is structured data — machine-readable information in a defined format that can be validated, transmitted, and reported automatically. The reform changes every stage of the invoicing process: how invoices are created, how they’re exchanged, how receipt is confirmed, how statuses are tracked through their life cycle, and how the relevant data flows to the French tax authority, the DGFiP. The mandate also connects France to a broader shift happening across Europe. It aligns with the European e-invoicing standard EN 16931, which defines the semantic data model underpinning compliant invoice formats across member states. Why France is moving to mandatory e-invoicing The reform serves several goals at once. For the DGFiP, it helps to close the VAT gap (the discrepancy between VAT revenue owed and collected), reduces fraud, and makes tax reporting far more auditable. For businesses, it creates faster invoice processing, timestamped exchanges, and better visibility across the invoice life cycle. France’s e-invoicing mandate is a compliance requirement, but it’s also a finance transformation trigger. Businesses that approach it that way — investing in clean data, integrated platforms, and scalable processes — will be better positioned than those that treat it as a box to tick.

France B2B e-invoicing 2026 timeline: key dates and exposure points When does France B2B e-invoicing 2026 start? The mandate rolls out in two phases. Here’s what each date means in practice. Date Obligation 1 September 2026 All businesses must be able to receive e-invoices. 1 September 2026 Large enterprises and ETIs must begin issuing e-invoices and meeting e-reporting obligations. 1 September 2027 SMEs and micro-enterprises must begin issuing e-invoices and meeting e-reporting obligations. The receiving obligation arrives first — and it applies to every business, regardless of size. That means even smaller businesses can’t wait until 2027 to start preparing. Your systems and platform need to be capable of receiving compliant e-invoices from 1 September 2026. How business size changes your compliance deadline Your issuing and e-reporting deadline depends on how your business is classified. France uses four categories: large enterprises, ETIs (intermediate-sized enterprises), SMEs, and micro-enterprises. If you’re unsure which category applies to you, validate against official DGFiP guidance — the thresholds are based on headcount, turnover, and balance sheet total. It’s also worth considering your corporate structure carefully. Multi-entity groups, French establishments, recent acquisitions, and shared service centres can all affect how readiness planning works in practice. Different entities within the same group may face different deadlines. One thing is clear regardless of size: the timeline is tight. Working backward from your go-live date through vendor selection, ERP mapping, data cleanup, and end-to-end testing means preparation needs to start now.

E-invoicing vs. e-reporting France: the two obligations businesses must separate What is the difference between e-invoicing and e-reporting in France? E-invoicing and e-reporting are two distinct obligations, and confusing them is one of the most common mistakes businesses make at this stage. E-invoicing covers the structured exchange of invoices for in-scope domestic B2B transactions. E-reporting covers the transmission of transaction data to the DGFiP for transactions that fall outside the mandatory e-invoicing scope — such as business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, cross-border B2B transactions, and exports. A transaction that isn’t subject to e-invoicing isn’t necessarily exempt from e-reporting. Both obligations need to be assessed and planned for separately. The DGFiP has published clear guidance on both obligations. Which transactions fall under mandatory e-invoicing in France? The e-invoicing obligation applies to domestic B2B supplies between VAT-taxable businesses established in France. That includes advance payments, credit notes, and life cycle events tied to in-scope invoices. The legal framework is set out in Décret no 2024-266, which governs the generalisation of e-invoicing and the transmission of transaction data. Some transaction types require careful review. Exemptions, mixed supplies, and complex billing chains can introduce edge cases that aren’t straightforward to classify. If your business handles these, a tax review is worth building into your preparation plan. Which flows may trigger e-reporting in France? E-reporting applies to flows that sit outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing scope. That includes B2C sales, cross-border B2B transactions, exports, and non-domestic transactions. Payment data for relevant service transactions also falls within scope. Businesses operating marketplaces, ecommerce platforms, or multichannel sales models should pay particular attention here. These scenarios often involve transaction flows that don’t fit neatly into standard AP/AR processes, and they’re easy to overlook until it’s too late.

PDP France, plateformes agréées, and the PPF: how the ecosystem works What is a PDP France or plateforme agréée? The term plateforme agréée (PA), meaning approved platform, is the current official designation for state-registered e-invoicing platforms — an evolution from the earlier term Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire (PDP). These platforms are the backbone of the French e-invoicing ecosystem. They issue, receive, transmit, validate, and report invoice data on behalf of businesses. Every business operating under the mandate needs to work with one. Platforms must be officially registered by the DGFiP before they can operate in this capacity. Always verify any provider you’re considering against the official DGFiP list of approved platforms. What role does the PPF play? The Portail Public de Facturation (PPF) is France’s government-operated public invoicing portal. It sits at the centre of the e-invoicing ecosystem, acting as a central directory of businesses and a data hub for the DGFiP. Businesses don’t send invoices to it directly — that’s handled by their chosen plateforme agréée. The PPF receives the data it needs from those approved platforms automatically, keeping the administration informed without adding steps to your day-to-day invoicing process. The DGFiP has published a full explanation of how approved platforms and the PPF interact. How invoices move between supplier, buyer, PA, and DGFiP The flow works like this: a supplier creates an invoice, the data is converted into a structured format, an approved platform validates and transmits it, the buyer receives it through their own platform, and the required data flows automatically to the DGFiP. Internal systems then reconcile statuses and handle any exceptions. Understanding this flow matters because it affects how you integrate, what data needs to be clean before go-live, and where failures are likely to occur. How to choose an approved platform Not all platforms are equal. When evaluating providers, work through these questions honestly. Is the platform officially listed by the DGFiP? Does it support both French e-invoicing and e-reporting requirements? Does it integrate with your current ERP, billing, procurement, AP/AR, and ecommerce systems? Does it support the required invoice formats, life cycle statuses, and error handling? And does it scale beyond France if you’re managing mandates in multiple countries? Also look at implementation support, testing environments, API documentation, and service-level commitments. These determine how smooth your go-live actually is. The DGFiP’s external specifications documentation may be helpful for assessing technical specifications and exchange format requirements.

French e-invoicing formats and data requirements: what must be ready in your systems Which invoice formats are accepted in France? France accepts three structured invoice formats: Factur-X, UBL, and CII. All three align with the European semantic standard EN 16931, which provides the common data model underpinning compliant invoices across member states. Factur-X is a hybrid format — it combines a human-readable PDF with an embedded XML file, making it practical for businesses that still need a visual invoice alongside the structured data. UBL and CII are pure XML formats widely used across European e-invoicing systems. Beyond format, France requires businesses to track and transmit invoice life cycle statuses: sent, deposited, received, rejected, accepted, and paid. These statuses aren’t just administrative — they create the audit trail that the DGFiP expects and that your AP/AR operations depend on. The French standard covering message formats and life cycle statuses is AFNOR XP Z12-012. Always validate against the latest DGFiP external specifications before you build and test. Requirements can be updated, and building against outdated documentation is a risk you can avoid. What invoice and master data to review now Data quality is where most implementations run into trouble. Before you can exchange compliant e-invoices, your systems need to hold accurate, complete information — and for many businesses, they don’t. Start with supplier and buyer identifiers. SIREN numbers — the unique nine-digit identifier assigned to every French business — and SIRET numbers — the 14-digit code that identifies each individual business establishment — along with VAT registration numbers, legal names, and addresses all need to be correct and consistent across your systems. Invoice-level data — dates, payment terms, line detail, VAT rates and amounts, invoice type, references, and credit note logic — also needs to be mapped and validated. Common risk patterns include duplicate records, missing identifiers, inconsistent address formatting, incorrect tax codes, multiple ERP instances holding conflicting data, and manual adjustments made outside core systems. Identifying and fixing these before integration testing will save significant time and cost. How technical validation should work before go-live Validation isn’t a single step — it’s a process that runs throughout your build and testing phases. Schema validation (XSD) and business-rule validation (Schematron) should run before any invoice is submitted. Field-level mapping tests help catch mismatches between your ERP data and the required invoice structure. Negative testing — deliberately submitting invoices that should be rejected — confirms your error handling works correctly. Volume testing and monitoring dashboards round out a thorough pre-go-live programme.

Simplifying e-invoicing and e-reporting compliance in France with Avalara Getting compliant with France’s mandate requires the right platform partner — one that handles structured invoice exchange, supports e-reporting, integrates with your existing systems, and keeps pace with regulatory changes as they happen. As of December 2025, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting was officially recognised as a certified approved platform by the French tax administration — one of the first providers to achieve this designation. That means businesses using Avalara aren’t working around the mandate; they’re running through a platform that the DGFiP itself has certified. And with production activation live as of 15 July 2026, businesses can register their French entities, publish routing information in the PPF directory, and begin exchanging compliant e-invoices right now — six weeks ahead of the September deadline. What made global e-invoicing compliance so difficult hasn’t changed: businesses don’t want a standalone compliance tool. They want compliance embedded in the ERP, billing platform, or ecommerce system they already use every day — so their teams can handle everything without switching context or adding manual steps. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting delivers exactly that: a single API that plugs into your existing tech stack and handles the entire compliance workflow — receiving invoice data, converting it into the required format, routing it through the right certified channels, and returning life cycle statuses back to the source system. French mandate support is now live across 14 Avalara-built connector integrations, spanning the most widely used business systems in the world: Adobe Commerce

Shopify

WooCommerce

Stripe

SAP Business One (B1)

SAP By Design (ByD)

SAP ECC

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Oracle EBS

Oracle Cloud ERP

Workday

Microsoft Dynamics GP

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central It’s also worth thinking beyond France. The French mandate is one piece of a much larger wave of e-invoicing legislation rolling out across Europe and globally. Businesses that build their compliance architecture around a centralised platform avoid the cost and complexity of country-by-country builds and one-off local solutions.

Building your French e-invoicing implementation plan: from scope to go-live Phase 1: Scope your mandate exposure Before you can build anything, you need to know exactly what you’re building for. Start by identifying every legal entity, French establishment, VAT registration, and business unit that falls within scope. Then classify your invoice flows — domestic B2B, B2C, cross-border B2B, export, and public-sector transactions each carry different obligations. Confirm your compliance deadline based on business size, and document every system that creates or modifies invoice data. ERP platforms, billing tools, procurement systems, and any manual processes all need to be on the list. Phase 2: Select your approved platform and integration model Compare platform capabilities carefully against your France-specific requirements. Decide whether direct API integration, an ERP connector, middleware, or a managed integration model best fits your technical environment and internal resource. Include procurement, IT security, tax, and finance operations in your vendor assessment. When you reach the demo stage, insist on testing with your actual invoice samples and edge cases — not canned data. And if global mandates matter to your business, confirm that your chosen platform has a clear road map for additional countries. Phase 3: Clean and map data Run data quality checks across your customer, supplier, tax, and product records. Fix missing identifiers before integration testing begins — not during it. Map your ERP fields to the required invoice and e-reporting data fields, and prioritise high-volume customers, strategic suppliers, and any accounts with complex VAT profiles. Data governance matters beyond go-live too. Assign clear ownership for ongoing data maintenance. A one-time remediation exercise that isn’t backed by a sustainable process will create problems further down the line. Phase 4: Test end-to-end workflows Testing needs to cover the full range of scenarios your business actually faces. That means creation, validation, submission, receipt, status updates, and rejection handling — including credit notes, partial payments, mixed VAT rates, and corrections. Don’t limit testing to your standard invoice flows. Test your e-reporting workflows separately for B2C, cross-border, and payment data flows. These often sit outside standard AR/AP processes and are easy to undertest. Confirm that monitoring, alerts, exception ownership, and compliant fallback processes are all in place before you sign off on go-live readiness. Phase 5: Train teams and manage external change Compliance doesn’t land in one team. AP, AR, tax, customer service, procurement, and IT support all need to understand what’s changing and what’s expected of them. Suppliers and customers need to know what the new exchange expectations look like from their end too. Update your standard operating procedures and escalation paths before go-live. Schedule post-go-live monitoring and track readiness metrics through the stabilisation period. The first few weeks after launch are where gaps tend to surface — having a structured response plan in place makes the difference.

Turn French e-invoicing readiness into a compliance advantage France’s e-invoicing mandate rolls out from 1 September 2026. Approved platforms, structured formats, clean master data, and robust life cycle management are the critical path to getting there — and the businesses that get there smoothest are the ones treating it as a finance transformation, not just a compliance exercise. Done well, structured e-invoicing means faster invoice processing, stronger VAT controls, a cleaner audit trail, and a scalable foundation for the wave of mandates coming into force across Europe and beyond. Avalara’s France e-invoicing 2026 readiness guide covers the full mandate timeline, platform requirements, and format guidance to help you build your plan. The time to act is now. Working back from your go-live date, the preparation window is shorter than it looks. Speak with Avalara about e-invoicing and e-reporting compliance in France.