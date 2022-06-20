WEBINAR

Powering the Avalara Partner Network

Save my seat

date

Thursday, October 10, 2024

time

2:00 p.m. BST

duration

1 hour

Expanding the Avalara Partner Program

“We founded Avalara as a partner-first company, and we’ll stay true to that commitment.”  
— Scott McFarlane, CEO and Founder

We’re excited to invite you to our biannual Avalara Executive Partner Update on Thursday, October 10 at 2:00 p.m. BST.

This is a great opportunity to hear directly from Avalara executives about our latest partnership investments and discover new benefits available through the partner program.

Learn about:

  • Updates to the Avalara Partner Program
  • Tools designed for your success, including the Avalara Partner Portal
  • Where to find marketing, enablement, and support resources
Go Global Partner Program Launch 2024 Avalara Partner

Meet the speakers

Meg Higgins

SVP, Global Partners

Jeff Sobers

VP, Strategic Alliances

Adriana Robinson

VP, GTM Strategy, Accountant Channel

Karine Elsen

VP, Global Partner Marketing

Save my seat