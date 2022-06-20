WEBINAR
Powering the Avalara Partner Network
Thursday, October 10, 2024
2:00 p.m. BST
1 hour
Expanding the Avalara Partner Program
“We founded Avalara as a partner-first company, and we’ll stay true to that commitment.”
— Scott McFarlane, CEO and Founder
We’re excited to invite you to our biannual Avalara Executive Partner Update on Thursday, October 10 at 2:00 p.m. BST.
This is a great opportunity to hear directly from Avalara executives about our latest partnership investments and discover new benefits available through the partner program.
Learn about:
- Updates to the Avalara Partner Program
- Tools designed for your success, including the Avalara Partner Portal
- Where to find marketing, enablement, and support resources
Meet the speakers
Meg Higgins
SVP, Global Partners
Jeff Sobers
VP, Strategic Alliances
Adriana Robinson
VP, GTM Strategy, Accountant Channel
Karine Elsen
VP, Global Partner Marketing
