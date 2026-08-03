A PDP — or Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire, now officially known as a plateforme agréée (approved platform) — is a government-accredited private platform that businesses in France must use to send, receive, and report e-invoices under France’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate. Peppol — Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line — is a network standard that some approved platforms use for invoice exchange across borders. The two are not the same thing and treating them as interchangeable creates compliance gaps that are difficult to close under time pressure. Let’s examine why the distinction matters for your compliance planning.

Key takeaways

Peppol is a network and standards layer. An approved platform is a platform that the DGFiP — France’s public finance authority — has officially registered and authorised to handle invoice exchange and reporting under France’s mandate. They are complementary, not competing choices.

Peppol certification alone does not establish French approval. The provider’s exact legal entity must appear on the official DGFiP list of approved platforms.

An approved platform may use Peppol within its interoperability architecture. The DGFiP now acts as France’s national Peppol authority.

Evaluate French regulatory coverage first, then assess whether Peppol connectivity supports your wider network strategy.

Peppol vs. PDP in France: The difference in one view

What is the difference between Peppol and PDP?

Peppol is a network. An approved platform (formerly a PDP) is a platform that has been officially registered and authorised by the DGFiP to handle invoice exchange and reporting under France’s mandate. The two operate at different layers of the e-invoicing ecosystem and are not competing choices. Think of Peppol as a standardised transport system: a set of rules, formats, and protocols that allow different participants to exchange business documents securely across borders. An approved platform is the licensed operator that businesses in France must contract with to meet their legal obligations — validating, transmitting, receiving, and reporting invoice data under the French mandate. A provider can be both Peppol-connected and an approved platform. But Peppol certification alone does not make a provider an approved platform, and an approved platform does not have to use Peppol to fulfil its French compliance role. Finance and IT teams must evaluate both dimensions separately: is the provider on the DGFiP’s approved list, and does its network connectivity support the organisation’s wider interoperability strategy? Every business subject to France’s business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing mandate must contract with an approved platform. That’s the non-negotiable starting point. Peppol connectivity may add value — particularly for organisations operating across multiple countries where standardised document exchange reduces the need for country-by-country point solutions — but it’s not a substitute for French government approval. The DGFiP’s official list of approved platforms is where that verification must happen.

Peppol vs. PDP comparison table

Evaluation point Peppol PDP/approved platform What it is Interoperability network and standards framework French state-approved service provider status Primary purpose Exchange standardised business documents between connected participants Validate, transmit, receive, and report regulated French invoice data Regulatory authority Governed through OpenPeppol and national Peppol authorities Approved and supervised under the French DGFiP framework France-specific approval Peppol certification does not by itself establish French approval Provider must appear on the official French approved platform list Typical role Routing and interoperability between access points or service providers End-to-end compliance intermediary for French e-invoicing and e-reporting Geographic scope Multinational France-specific status, potentially offered by a global provider Business decision Whether Peppol connectivity supports the organisation’s network strategy Which approved platform will meet mandatory French obligations Can one provider support both? Yes, where the approved provider also supports Peppol connectivity Yes, subject to verified capabilities and authorisation

France’s e-invoicing mandate: Which businesses, transactions, and dates are affected?

The mandate applies to VAT-taxable businesses established in France, covering domestic B2B transactions within e-invoicing scope. E-reporting obligations apply to business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, applicable cross-border transactions, and payment data where VAT is due on collection. From 1 September 2026, all affected businesses must be able to receive compliant e-invoices. Large and intermediate-sized enterprises must also begin issuing e-invoices and meeting e-reporting obligations from that date. Small and micro-businesses follow on 1 September 2027. The French Ministry of Economy’s facturation électronique guidance covers the full reform scope and implementation calendar.

Where Chorus Pro still fits

Chorus Pro is France’s established platform for invoicing involving public-sector buyers — ministries, local authorities, hospitals, and public institutions. It remains the reference platform for business-to-government (B2G) invoicing and is unaffected by the B2B e-invoicing reform. If your business supplies French public-sector entities, your Chorus Pro obligation sits alongside, not instead of, your B2B compliance requirements. Businesses that already use Chorus Pro should not assume their existing process covers private-sector invoicing obligations. The two frameworks are separate. An invoice to a French public-sector buyer goes through Chorus Pro. An invoice to a French corporate buyer goes through an approved platform.

How Peppol works as a network and standard

What Peppol does

Peppol is a network that enables the secure exchange of electronic business documents between connected participants. It works through certified service providers that handle document formatting, addressing, and delivery on behalf of the businesses they connect. Common specifications mean organisations don’t need a separate, one-to-one connection with every trading partner. The network supports participant discovery and invoice routing, structured document validation, and interoperability across organisations, providers, and jurisdictions. Its scope extends beyond invoices — ordering, catalogues, and other procurement messages can also travel across the network where supported. There are France-specific invoice formats, and B2B and B2G arrangements.

Peppol access points and the interoperability model

A sender connects to the network through a certified service provider or access point. The recipient connects through its own selected service provider. Network rules allow those providers to exchange documents regardless of which access point either party uses. This is the four-corner model — sender, sender’s access point, recipient’s access point, recipient. Participant identifiers and directory registrations determine how documents are addressed and routed. That is a network function. It is distinct from the obligation to transmit regulated invoice and reporting data to French tax authorities — which is a compliance function belonging to the approved platform, not the network.

Is Peppol mandatory for e-invoicing in France?

No, but in-scope businesses operating in France must satisfy the approved platform requirements under the reform. Peppol forms part of France’s interoperability environment and the DGFiP now acts as France’s national Peppol authority. That does not make Peppol certification a substitute for approved platform status. A provider marketing itself as “Peppol ready” has met the network’s technical criteria. It hasn’t automatically met the DGFiP’s requirements for French platform approval. Verify both separately.

Formats and standards within the French ecosystem

France accepts three invoice formats: UBL, UN/CEFACT CII, and Factur-X — the hybrid format combining a human-readable PDF with embedded XML. All three align with the European e-invoicing standard EN 16931, which defines the semantic data model underpinning compliant invoices across member states. Format support is not just about what a platform can receive. It covers ingestion, transformation, validation, delivery, and archival output. Test whether your provider covers the full chain — not just the transmission step.

What a PDP/approved platform must do — and whether an access point qualifies

Why “PDP” remains common even though the name changed

Both “PDP” and “approved platform” continue to appear in searches, procurement documents, and contracts. Where you encounter PDP, it refers to the same category of platform now officially called an approved platform. Always verify against current DGFiP terminology and registers rather than assuming historical accreditation records remain valid.

Core approved platform responsibilities

An approved platform sends, receives, and validates structured e-invoices on behalf of businesses. It routes invoice data through the French national directory and the interoperable platform environment, and extracts and transmits the required data to the public infrastructure — the PPF — on behalf of the tax administration. It also manages e-reporting flows for transactions outside domestic B2B scope, handles invoice life cycle statuses, and supports rejection, correction, cancellation, and exception workflows. Security, auditability, and regulatory controls are ongoing obligations, not one-time setup tasks.

Assess Peppol within your platform decision

Peppol-specific questions for the selection process

Once you’ve confirmed a provider holds current approved-platform status, Peppol connectivity is the next layer to evaluate — separately, and on its own terms. Is Peppol connectivity included in the platform’s standard offering, or is it an optional add-on? Which Peppol document types and France-specific profiles does the provider support? Can it exchange with every approved platform, regardless of whether the other party is Peppol-connected? If your business operates in other countries where Peppol is adopted, could a standardised network reduce the number of country-specific connections you need to maintain? Also consider the operational dimension: how are participant identifiers, directory registrations, and routing changes managed? Who is responsible when a routing failure occurs — and what is the resolution process? Peppol connectivity adds value when it supports a wider interoperability strategy. It isn’t the starting point for French mandate compliance.

How Avalara connects French compliance with global e-invoicing

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting is recognised as an approved platform by the DGFiP. It maps ERP and billing data into compliant invoice and reporting workflows, validates, transforms, transmits, and tracks invoice data, and connects France’s requirements with a broader multinational compliance strategy — reducing dependence on separate point solutions for every mandate. When assessing your architecture, the key questions are: which French legal entities, systems, and transaction types are in scope? Which structured formats can your current systems produce and consume? Which other country mandates should influence your platform choice? And can existing Avalara tax or VAT workflows be coordinated with e-invoicing? Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting handles the full compliance workflow across France and other mandate markets through a single integration.

FAQ

What’s the difference between Peppol and a PDP or approved platform?

Peppol is a network that enables the secure exchange of electronic business documents between connected participants. A PDP — Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire, now officially referred to as a plateforme agréée or approved platform — is a platform that the DGFiP has officially registered and authorised to handle invoice exchange and reporting under France’s mandate. A provider can hold both credentials, but one does not imply the other.

Is Peppol mandatory for e-invoicing in France?

No. Businesses operating in France must contract with a DGFiP-registered approved platform — that is the non-negotiable requirement. Peppol connectivity may support a wider interoperability strategy, particularly for businesses operating across multiple countries, but it is not a substitute for French government approval.

Does a Peppol access point qualify as an approved platform in France?

Not automatically. Peppol certification is issued by OpenPeppol or a national Peppol authority. French approved platform status is issued by the DGFiP under a separate framework. Always verify any provider against the current DGFiP approved platform list — Peppol certification alone does not confirm French mandate compliance.

Can a business use one provider for France and other countries?