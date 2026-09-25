THE AGENT HUB
Transactions agent
Returns agent
Research agent
Certificates agent
AVALARA AVIATOR
WHAT YOU GAIN
- 24/7 execution
- Proactive compliance
- Audit-defensible accuracy
- Connection to where you work
Tab 2
SCALE AND PROOF
WHY AVIATOR
|
Alternative
|
Limitations
|
Aviator advantages
|
General-purpose AI
|
Unverified answers, zero audit trails and high penalty exposure during audits
|
Audit-defensible accuracy: Verified tax intelligence backed by 20+ years of regulatory data and statutory citations
|
Legacy tax software
|
Rigid, siloed tools requiring heavy manual reconciliations and ongoing IT maintenance
|
Connected automation: Specialised agents coordinate researching, calculating and filing directly inside your daily tools
|
New entrants
|
Lack enterprise scale, multiproduct depth and verified regulatory backing
|
Enterprise provenance: Built on 20+ years of compliance expertise and billions of calculations for real-world audit defence
|
Outsourced filers and “guarantees”
|
Manual human teams with strict liability caps, capacity limits and fragmented audit trails
|
Continuous precision: Automated transaction-level accuracy, complete data lineage and dedicated expert support
|
Traditional iPaaS and custom builds
|
Multimonth projects requiring specialised engineering, heavy consulting costs, and IT backlog
|
Rapid deployment: Custom connections built and deployed in days with zero disruption to your current tech stack
BUILT FOR EVERY BUSINESS
CUSTOMERS
Aviator works today with Avalara AvaTax, Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable, Avalara Returns, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) and Avalara Tax Research. More products are being added on an ongoing basis.
Unlike generic LLMs or ungrounded AI startups, Aviator relies on Avalara’s proprietary deterministic tax engine. Generative AI is strictly used for orchestration, unstructured document extraction and statutory synthesis, with 100% of outputs mapped to verified tax laws and confidence-scored before data is presented.
No. Aviator is designed for governed autonomy and keeps you in control at critical stages. Although background agents automate research, reconciliation and data validation, critical actions such as return submissions, rule overrides, exemption approvals and other high-liability actions require explicit human sign-off.
Newer tools typically focus on automated billing for narrow tech stacks, and lack enterprise ERP connectivity, global tax depth and a proven audit defence track record. Aviator pairs the speed of agentic AI with enterprise-grade scale: 1,400+ signed partner integrations and 20+ years of battle-tested regulatory intelligence.
Aviator generates an immutable provenance audit log for every transaction and filing. You can reconstruct the exact statutory rules, jurisdictional rates and exemption validity active at the millisecond the transaction occurred, giving your team absolute confidence responding to audits.
There’s nothing extra to set up. Aviator launches directly inside the Avalara Portal experience you already use, working with the products and subscriptions you already have: no new integration, agreement or opt-in required. Existing customers are automatically granted access at their next AvaTax or Returns renewal following General Availability.
If you’re a new customer, Aviator comes standard as part of your Avalara experience – once your account and products are up and running, Aviator is available automatically, with no separate setup or configuration step required on your end.