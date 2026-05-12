Along the tax and compliance life cycle, these updates are designed to automate key compliance tasks within existing workflows.
Turn tax data into action with AI-driven insights
Tax teams have more data than ever. But the challenge is knowing what requires attention and how to act on it quickly.
New capabilities across Avalara AvaTax and Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable bring analysis and action closer together:
- AI reporting — Avalara AvaTax
Analyzes transactional data to uncover trends, detect anomalies, and generate actionable insights across tax and financial reporting, including structured summaries and recommendations. Watch the demo.
- AI tax summary — AvaTax for Accounts Payable
Provides clear, plain-language explanations for tax decisions, helping teams understand outcomes more quickly. Watch the demo.
- Smart rule recommendations — AvaTax for Accounts Payable
Proactively suggests rule optimizations based on transaction patterns, supporting continuous improvement in accuracy and efficiency. Watch the demo.
Reduce manual validation and improve data quality
Exemption certificate validation remains one of the most time-consuming parts of compliance, especially when data is incomplete or inconsistent.
Updates in Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) simplify how teams validate and access data:
- AI-powered certificate validation
Automatically ingests, classifies, and validates exemption certificates for accuracy and completeness using intelligent document processing. Learn more.
- Natural language search
Enables users to find customer and certificate data using everyday queries, with inputs translated into structured queries behind the scenes. Learn more.
Bring guidance directly into compliance workflows
Execution slows down when users have to leave their workflow to find answers or rely on support teams.
With Avi, our AI assistant, and related capabilities, guidance is embedded directly into the systems where work happens:
- Avi Chrome extension
Provides guided setup, contextual tax and compliance guidance, and real-time assistance across Shopify, WooCommerce, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and QuickBooks Online, enabling users to manage setup and compliance without leaving their workflow. Learn more.
- AI SuiteApp for NetSuite SuiteTax
Enables AI-assisted setup and configuration of subsidiaries, product categories, tax rules, and items, while integrating Avi directly into NetSuite workflows to provide real-time, contextual guidance on tax calculations. Learn more.
- Avi for Tax Research is now inside the Avalara Portal
Access citation-backed tax answers directly within the Avalara Portal using Avi for Tax Research. Ask taxability questions and receive verified, real-time responses sourced from Avalara Tax Research without leaving your workflow. Learn more.
- Local tax research for services library — Avalara Tax Research
Surfaces jurisdiction-level guidance within the workflow, including one-click access to local variations beyond state-level rules. Learn more.
Automate financial workflows and operational processes
Beyond analysis and validation, Avalara continues to expand automation across financial workflows tied to compliance.
- Toast Checking integration — Sales Tax Smart Jar powered by DAVO
Automatically sets aside sales tax each day using Toast transaction data and prepares funds for filing and payment, aligning daily fund set-aside with filing and remittance activities.
- Royalty and fee collection for franchises — DAVO
Enables collection and reconciliation of franchise royalties and fees using a structured, multitenant model, with payments managed through the same infrastructure used for sales tax set-aside and filing.