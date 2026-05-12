Avalara Product Pulse: What’s new at Avalara Avalara Product Pulse is our regular update on how we’re evolving tax and compliance to help businesses move faster, reduce complexity, and stay ahead of change.

Tax compliance used to be about staying informed. Reviewing reports, tracking obligations, and ensuring filings were accurate.

That’s no longer enough.

As businesses expand globally and regulations move toward real-time reporting, compliance has become continuous. Tax teams are expected to validate data, resolve issues, and stay compliant in near real time across multiple systems and jurisdictions.

The challenge is now execution.

Teams need to understand what’s happening and need to act quickly and with confidence.

In early 2026, Avalara introduced a series of updates across its platform designed to support this shift. Across reporting, validation, onboarding, and global compliance, these innovations help teams move from analysis to execution by embedding intelligence and automation directly into everyday workflows.