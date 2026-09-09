What are Section 338 tariffs?

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (also known as the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act) authorizes the U.S. president to impose additional tariffs of up to 50% on goods from a foreign country found to discriminate against U.S. commerce relative to other countries.
The Section 338 tariffs on Canada take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 19, 2026, 30 days after President Trump signed the proclamations instituting them.
No. USMCA preferential treatment does not apply to Section 338 tariffs. Goods covered by the proclamations are subject to the full 50% duty regardless of USMCA qualification. This is one of the most consequential aspects of these tariffs for businesses that rely on USMCA origin status to manage duty costs.
Section 338 tariffs do not apply to critical minerals, energy products, fish, potash, or goods that are subject to Section 232 tariffs, such as aluminum, automobiles, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and steel. Certain civil aircraft are also excluded.
Unlike some tariff acts, Section 338 carries no fixed expiration date. The tariffs remain in effect indefinitely until the president issues a new proclamation to modify, suspend, or terminate them.
Avalara Cross-Border solutions help businesses classify goods accurately, calculate duties in real time, and stay current as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidance evolves.
You may remember the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In the famous “Anyone? Anyone?” scene, economics teacher Mr. Lorensax, attempts to engage disinterested students in a discussion about the tariffs.